Alan Moore vs. the superhero genre

Although it is true that this time Moore add the theme of fascism, I doubt this is a new idea. In fact, it is a position that the press from time to time brings up through a couple of phone calls to Moore to his landline where he repeats his speech ad nauseam. Despite this, the former comic book writer’s radical stance is still juicy enough to appeal to readers of Guardian and also be replicated in different internet portals.

V, one of Moore's characters who exposes the writer's political ideas

Now, can we say that he is right, totally or partially? It is true that superhero characters were originally intended for a child audience and that for a long time they targeted that age group. We can also say that in the eighties this changed, and that figures such as the Alan Moore reinvented the genre, in some cases renewing the characters and incorporating other aesthetic styles, as in the case of Frank Miller. Alan Moore he did it mainly from the point of view of criticizing the superheroic genre: this is where Watchmen.

The superheroes that are not so much

But not only criticized the superhero genre. He also used the comic to incorporate characters related to the Anarchismlike in v for Vendettabring to the comic literary characters as in The Extraordinary League and expose their magical beliefs as in Promethea. Alan Moore He tried from all these perspectives to rescue the comic strip and transform it into a larger genre, make it closer to literature, give it prestige. But the ghost of superheroes was still there.

In The Extraordinary League, Moore incorporates characters from the literary genre such as Mina Murray and Captain Nemo.

And not only that. Alan Moore maintains a confrontation since time immemorial with the industry, both with marvel comics as with DC Comics, Ellipse and picture; All of them due to rights issues. It stands to reason that having been in so many legal battles he would feel frustrated and disappointed in an industry that owes so much to people like Moore.

The problem of the rights of the characters is still a pending topic of debate. What about the creators of characters, both writers and cartoonists, who use their work in the cinematographic universes? In reality, with very few exceptions, the rights belong to the publishers (DC Comics, marvel comics, etc.) and not their creators. A similar problem arose when Scarlett Johansson claimed the proceeds of Black Widow when it had spent so little time in theaters and landed prematurely in Disney+. The issue of copyright is as old as the comic itself. The first formal claim was made in court by the heirs of jerry siegel Y Joe Shuster for the character of Superman and, in this case, Alan Moore was no exception.

The heirs of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, after many years of litigation, were able to obtain the rights to Superman. DC never recognized any economic revenue to the creators in life.

It is impossible for me to think of a comic strip without the influence of Moore. I believe that Vertigo (publisher belonging to DC Comics) was a place where great authors converged hand in hand with Karen Berger, which gave them the creative freedom to generate a new way of making comics. It is true that the saturation of superhero movies has given rise to a way of making movies that considers box office numbers more than the stories that are told. But it is also true that the mask of Guy Fawkedrawn by David Lloyd for v for Vendettabecame popular thanks to the film of the sisters Wachowski making it a symbol of resistance that encourages the heart of the magician.

Vertigo Comics panel at Comic Con 2007

It is worth saying that the fact that a series like The Sandman on a platform as popular as it is Netflix It helps many people who did not know that comic, or any other, to be encouraged to read it for the first time. Although the horizon of the superheroic genre seems monotonous and gray, small stars can be glimpsed, like the eyes of Morpheus, in the cartoon sky and that encourages the hearts of all comic lovers.