Alan Mozo, right back with the best numbers; Daddy doesn’t call him

In the MX League and outside of it, today there is no better Mexican right back than Alan Mozo. the player of the Cougars He has impressive numbers and, despite the fact that he outperforms the other players in his position in almost all areas, the national coach, Gerardo Martinodo not turn to see for the Tri for off-court issues.

Mozo’s numbers are better, on average, than those of Luis Rodríguez (Tigres), Jorge Sánchez (America), Julio César Domínguez (Blue Cross), Julián Araujo (Los Angeles Galaxy) and Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca)who have been called by Martino to occupy the right side during his process.

To begin with, Mozo has with his club the best average of crosses to the area, shots to the frame, assists and dribblesagainst the other four players mentioned, also each in their respective clubs and since the daddy Martino is in Mexico.

As to centers to area, Mozo has an average of 3.98 per game with Pumas, far surpassing Chaka Rodríguez, as well as Julián Araujo; Chaka and Araujo have an average of 2.42 and 2.92 crosses to the box per game.

Mozo also has a good average shots on goalwith 0.88 options per game, being a better number than Kevin Álvarez’s, which is 0.68, the closest to Alan.

The assists It is another area in which Mozo is better than his competitors for a position in the Mexican soccer team, he has an average of 0.17 per game, while Chaka Rodríguez and Araujo are the closest, with 0.09 and 0.12.

The only thing that Alan Mozo is surpassed in is the successful passesWell, Chaka is the best there, with an average of 37.93, followed by Araujo with 35.08, Cata Domínguez with 34.64, Jorge with 33.03 and then Mozo is in fifth place with an average of 23.15.

He had a chance with Tata

Although Mozo has had opportunities with Tata Martino in El Tri, they were at the beginning of the process and later for different off-court themes, as well as a low game in the year 2020They made me forget about him.

Another of the factors for which the youth squad is not taken into account University Club are the problems he had with Jaime Lozano in the past Pre-Olympic, heading to Tokyo; in that episode he even lost the title in the second game of the Group Phase and that led him to miss the Olympic Games.