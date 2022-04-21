Alan Mozo wants to play for another Liga MX club

The side of the UNAM Cougars, Alan Mozowho has only worn the Pumas de la UNAM jersey in Mexican soccer, does not close the doors to the other teams in Liga MX and assures that there are some teams in which he would like to play.

In a conversation with Efraín ‘Chispa’ Velarde, Mozo acknowledged that it would be unwise to close the doors of other clubs and although he loves Pumas, he does not rule out playing for other Liga MX teams.

Only unintelligent people close doors. Of course, what I want is to play soccer, I love Pumas, I believe that there is always a first love and Pumas will be that love for me, that it will always be something special, that I will see, even if I am in the team whatever, I’m going to love going to the stadium, I’m going to tell my children that this is the team I want them to go to… But I don’t close my doors to anything, there are very important teams in Mexico that I would love to play , the truth”. Mozo said.

Although he did not mention team names, he made it clear that Pumas is not the only Liga MX shirt he would like to wear and also revealed that his dream is to play in Europe.

Europe was a dream that little by little became a goal, but I want to play in Europe to show myself that I can, not to make the leap, but to show myself that I can, that the Malan they told him when he was 12 years old, can play in Europe. It is something that I want and I hope that one day I will be given the opportunity.” She recognized.