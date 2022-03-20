Alan Mozo’s girlfriend leaves Tata Martino in a bad light with statistics

Midtime Editorial

The absence of Alan Mozo in the call that Gerardo Martino launched for the final part of the octagonal course for Qatar 2022 has been harshly questionedalthough few people have evidenced his annoyance as did his girlfriend, Ximena Ruiz.

“Talent is not measured by calls,” he wrote on his social networks, in a show of support for Alan, who has made merits to be called, all of them unsuccessful.

With statistics in hand, Ruiz compared Mozo’s performance with that of Jorge Sáncheza player from América who is among those chosen by Tata for the matches against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador, with a clear advantage for your partner.

It can be seen, according to figures from Statiskickswhich beats him in number of assists, accurate crosses, offensive duels won, accurate progressive passes and a couple more that are not described.

In the same way, although he is not summoned either, Ximena was asked to show the comparison with Diego Barbosaan Atlas player who has also shone, but who is still behind according to the data compiled by the aforementioned source.

Mozo did not buy tickets for Bad Bunny

Although he pointed out that he would not buy tickets to attend Bad Bunny’s concert at the end of the year at the Azteca Stadium because he wanted to be in Qatar 2022, Mozo moves away from that possibility every time.