Alan Mozo’s wish for Santiago Solari prior to the Clásico Capitalino

It has been a very difficult week for him. America club and all its members, the pressure is at its maximum and many consider that the project directed by Santiago Solari it doesn’t give for more. The fans have completely lost confidence in the Argentine coach, in addition to the fact that most of the players in the squad have received very important criticism.

Tomorrow a key duel will be played for Solari’s continuity, since we will face one of our most important rivals in Mexican Soccer. America will visit the field of the University Olympic Stadium, where it will be measured against the Cougars from UNAM, in the so-called Clásico Capitalino, a historic duel for the fans.

Everyone knows that the Azulcremas arrive as the victims for this match, despite having been historically dominant in this rivalry. University students have the opportunity to be able to cut short the process of Santiago Solari at the head of the Eagles, because the Argentine has received an ultimatum from the Americanist board.

Alan Mozo does not want Solari to be fired from America

However, in Pumas they do not wish Solari harm, as the Mexican side confessed Alan Mozowho in a recent interview, assured that he would not like the Argentine to be left without a job.

I would not like someone to lose their job (Solari)We are going to show what we are made of. In the middle of the week we got a good result and we want to reaffirm the moment next Saturday.

Statements that may surprise many due to the historical rivalry between the two institutions, but in the end Santiago Solari he is a coach who has tried to be as professional as possible. Unfortunately, things have not turned out as expected, so only a very important change of scenery could save him from being fired in this Clausura 2022 tournament.