Alan Ramírez takes the reins of 2022 and excites with promising success

Alan Ramírez, “the heartthrob of popular music”, is the singer and songwriter recognized for his hits ‘Sirvalo therefore’, ‘Enfermo de amor’, ‘Despechada’ and ‘Venga que no es pa’ eso’, among other songs that have helped her rapid rise within the genre, thus achieving presentations at different events and platforms nationwide and international.

Let us remember that the artist, a native of Bello, Antioquia, began his path in music from a very young age playing rancheras with the mariachi ‘Tequila Fusión’ andduring those times, he made a presentation for the popular music artist Luis Alberto Posada, who decided to give him his first musical production as Alan Ramírez.

Now, after conquering his fans with his well-known hits, the singer is preparing to release his latest song ‘Drowned in alcohol‘, which is his authorship and promises to “put people to drink”, as he himself assured.

“2022 is coming loaded with a lot of music, we come with great collaborations and many songs of my own. We are happy because we are also playing very loudly in Ecuador, so I think that popular music is going through a very beautiful moment”, expressed the artist about his projects.

At his young age, Alan Ramírez has had the opportunity to share the stage with different artists such as DaríoGómez, Luis Alberto Posada, YeisonJiménez, Francy, Paola Jara, Jean Carlos Centeno, Jhonny Rivera, Jhon Alex Castaño, Ana Gabriel, Pipe Bueno, among others. .

“The most beautiful thing is that popular music understood that we have to unite so that the genre grows more,” added Alan Ramírez.

