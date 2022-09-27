Alan Rickman did not seem to be enthusiastic about the music of John Williams for the Harry Potter saga

Harry Potter will see in a couple of months the 20th anniversary of the premiere of his second film: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Also, fans of the saga film based on the novels of JK Rowling will have a new literary appointment this October.

This is the publication of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickmana compilation of diary entries from Alan Rickmanthe actor who played the professor Severus Snape of Hogwarts during the franchise.

Although Alan Rickman’s diary goes beyond the Harry Potter saga, some movie-related entries have started to attract attention. And it is that the director of slytherins He doesn’t shy away from his honesty or when he stops embodying the character.

One of the most striking entries alludes to the John Williams soundtrack composed for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Alan Rickman talked about the good and the bad of Harry Potter, openly

The diary entry, shared by The Guardian, focuses on the premiere of the first Harry Potter film, going back to November 4, 2001 at the time of calling the soundtrack of “appalling”. John Williams.

“The film should only be seen on the big screen. It takes on a scale and depth that matches John Williams’ ghastly score. The after party at the Savoy is so much more fun“.

It’s not clear if Alan Rickman is using his sense of humor or if he’s just showing off honesty: the actor was well known for both, and he didn’t shy away from protesting when younger actors forgot their lines or when Emma Watson He had a very pronounced accent.

The work of John Williams in the cinema is indisputable, as well as the relevance of his work within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. His most recognizable theme, Hedwigs Themeimmediately transports us to the Hogwarts grounds.

Be that as it may, these entries from the personal diary of the actor who played the illustrious member of Slytherin and one of the most complex professors at Hogwarts, will be released on October 18.

Seeing aspects of the Harry Potter saga from the perspective of Alan Rickman is an incentive to get hold of this publication, which will probably reveal more details about the saga of the young wizard.