Alan Rickman’s Diaries Reveal Complaints About Emma Watson

The publication of ‘Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman’, Alan Rickman’s personal diaries bring to light his concern during the filming of ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004), the third film in the ‘Harry Potter’ chronology, especially when it talks about its director, Alfonso Cuarón, and his young co-stars.

“The director, Alfonso, got angry with meRickman wrote on July 30, 2003, after sarcastically describing the “fabulous start” to a day on the set of the Harry Potter movie.I love him too much to let this go on too long.So I cried and wailed off set and we worked it out.”

“He’s under the usual HP pressure and even start rehearsing with the cameras before the actors, and these guys need to direct,” he says about the production of one of HBO Max’s best movies.

“Her phrases are not known and Emma’s (Watson) diction is as if she were speaking RussianRickman added. “Also, my supposed rehearsal is with an understudy who is French.”

Warner Bros.

On the other hand, he was kinder when qualifying Daniel Radcliffe: “He is very focused now. Serious and focused, but with a certain sense of fun,” he wrote. “I still don’t think he’s really an actor but, without a doubt, he will direct and produce. And he has a very calm and dignified support from his parents. He is not pressured at all.”

Once Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is seen in its entirety, Rickman’s entries about the film are much more similar to what fans would expect to find: “It’s a very grown-up movie, full of audacity, it made me smile and smile” Rickman wrote on May 23, 2004. “Each frame is the work of an artist and storyteller. Stunning effects that are somehow part of the life of the film, not show-off stunts. He has done an extraordinary job.”

For many, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ It is the true best film of the Harry Potter sagathe story in which he became an adult. Alfonso Cuaron makes Rowling’s magical world her own and elevates it above any expectations we had. He gives us magical scenes like Buckbeak’s first flight. Lupine and Sirius Black are brilliant characters and everything works. The leading trio has grown, has matured, and we with them. It is also one of the best fantasy films in the history of cinema.

Whether you like the movie more or less, fans of the wizarding boy saga will continue to enjoy a timeless franchise while asking the real question about Harry Potter: which Hogwarts house would you be?

