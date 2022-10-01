Alan Rickman’s Diaries Reveal He Wanted To Give Up Snape In Harry Potter

“A little information from Jo Rowling seven years ago, Snape loved Lily, he gave me a cliff to cling to”, he wrote after finishing reading the latest Harry Potter book. While he described Snape’s story arc after finishing the final book as “a real rite of passage,” Rickman had no good things to say about the death of his on-screen character. According to his journals, Alan thought Snape’s death was “a bit epic and Japanese”. “I found it disturbing to see her”wrote about the movie The Deathly Hallows Part 2. “[Tiene] to change horses midway to tell Snape’s story and the camera loses focus. The public, however, is very happy.”

Alan Rickman in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

While, luckily for fans, Alan Rickman never made it out of Harry Potter, the actor had a fair amount of notes for the franchise, which he detailed in his diary. After attending the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone (2000), Rickman wrote that “the film should only be seen on a big screen”adding that “it takes on a scale and depth to match John Williams’s ghastly score. The after party at the Savoy is so much more fun,” he detailed in his diary.