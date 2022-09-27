Alan Rickman’s diary blasts Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Soon, the diary of Alan Rickman, alias Professor Snape in the Harry Potter saga will be released in Great Britain. In this book, some excerpts of which have been published in the British press, we discover some revelations from the actor who left us about his playmates Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. And it looks like Rickman was really steeped in his character…

A diary that reveals valuable information

Indeed, it was on January 14, 2016 that the whole world learned of the disappearance of Alan Rickman at the age of 69. Known for his many roles as in diehardit is the saga of JK Rowling adapted to the cinema in which he embodies Professor Severus Snape who marks his career.

Throughout his life from the age of 26, he used to carry a small diary with him which transformed in 1992 into a diary in which he wrote down everything that happened in his life.

What is interesting is above all the period during which he played Snape in the Harry Potter saga. We learn there that he discovered, or rather devoured all of JK Rowling’s books by the pool before he joined the cast of the film adaptation. He explains there that he met the author, a writer totally impregnated by the universe she created:

Talking to Rowling is like talking to someone who lived the stories, not just made them up. She talks about the character as if the person really existed.

He also looks back on the long hours spent doing makeup to become Severus Snape for the first time. Although the atmosphere was there “friendly“he notes that it was”a bit chaotic“.

Really not tender with Harry and Hermione

But what is most interesting in the writings of Alan Rickman is that he approaches his young playmates, namely Daniel Radcliffe, in the title role, and his partner Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger. And the least we can say, it is that he is in the image of his character: absolutely not tender with them !

Indeed, in the extracts published in the press, Rickman estimates that Radcliffe”is not an actor“:

He is so focused. I still don’t think he’s an actor, but there’s no doubt he’ll be a director or a producer. He has such great support from his parents.

Before attacking his partner Emma Watson:

Emma Watson’s pronunciation is sometimes a bit Albanian.

It looks like playing with kids hasn’t necessarily been fun for the actor :

These kids need direction. They don’t know their limits.

Interesting writings and testimonies, but each of them, Radcliffe and Watson, had a great film career after the Harry Potter saga.