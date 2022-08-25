Alan Scott and 6 Other LGBTQ+ DC Comics Characters Who Could Fit the Screen

With the cancellations of adaptations by Warner the chances are slim, but these LGBTQ+ characters from DC Comics would look good in real life

A small selection of DC Comics LGBTQ+ characters that could appear on screen

The universe of comics DC has been expanding on the screen, with some of the latest films he has worked on for the DCEUlike the next aquaman and the lost kingdom or any of the new series that have been in development for hbo maxas the spin-off of The Penguin (if they don’t cancel it too). But, what DC needs most are LGBTQ+ characters on screen, both heroes and villains.

Although there have been a few that have appeared over the years – like the lovely harley quinn in the animated series HBOshowing its relationship with Poison Ivy unashamed, or even Renee Montoya in the failed movie birds of prey. But if we’re going to start adding a bunch of new characters, why not turn to some who will bring us not only incredible powers, but also fantastic representation of the diversity of the real world?

One of the next to arrive will be alan scottthe Green Lantern original, in the series of Green Lantern that HBO Max is still running. Scott was originally introduced in the 1940s, and during his time as a magic ring bearer, he served as a founding member of the Justice Society of America and as original counterpart of Earth-2 of the better known Green Lantern Hal Jordan.

Although in time he married a woman named Rose Canton and had two children with superpowers (Jade Y obsidianmembers of Infinity Inc.), after the events of flash point that altered the continuity and the launch of the editorial initiative of the new 52Scott was reimagined as gay within the new dc-canonand the loss of her boyfriend was one of the catalysts for her transformation into the Green Lantern.

We leave you some DC Comics LGBTQ+ villains and heroes that should have a series or movie

Apollo

Apollowhich appears in the Wild Storm Universe within DCis practically another version of Superman in the comics. One of his aliases is literally “Sun God”, and he is able to absorb energy and convert it into physical strength. Also, just like Superman, he has a laser gaze that can go through anything, he can fly, he has enhanced senses…he basically has the whole power set.

However, unlike Superman, Apollo is part of the LGBTQ+ community and, according to Games Radar, is often considered one of the first openly gay superheroessince it debuted in 1998. It was one of the reasons that the representation of characters that were part of the LGBTQ+ community began to be a bigger part of not only DC comics, but comics in general, and ended having a great association (and marriage) with another great DC character that we will talk about next.

Midnighter

we already have Apollowhich reminds us a lot of Superman. Now, we take a look at Midnighterwhich reminds us a lot of the caped crusader himself, Batman. Midnighter looks a lot like the Bat Man in many ways, as he’s more of a rogue superhero in dark who likes to play by his own rules, but do you want to know who he always sides with? With Apollo.

The truth is that these two are complete opposites when you look at them, light and dark in many aspects, and yet they fit perfectly. No wonder their association has often been compared to that of Superman and Batman, because they’re really amazing when they work together. They even have their own team titles, called Midnighter and Apollo.

cat-man

have you heard of cat womanand of all the representations that we have seen of her in the world of DCsince Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, michelle pfeiffer either Anne Hathaway What selina kyle until the most recent interpretation in 2022 of Zoe Kravitz. But you probably haven’t heard of cat-man. Also know as thomas blakewas a former hunter, and although in the comics he is a villain who works for a team called the six secrets (which is quite similar to the suicide squad), he has revealed himself to the world as bisexual.

Still, that doesn’t stop him from doing his thing, which is ripping people apart and literally causing chaos wherever he goes as part of the Secret Six. And honestly, it would be crazy to see it on screen. This man is huge and also has a flamboyant personality. We would like to see him fight side by side with harley quinn or with any of the other fantastic characters in this world.

Sarah Rainmaker

The Wild Storm Universe is full of insanely powerful characters who deserve a lot more praise, and one of them is Sarah Rainmaker. Although not part of the superhero team they are part of Apollo Y Midnighteris an outstanding heroine who has the ability to control air and water, and is a skilled fighter.

Sarah came out as bisexual and is proud of it. She is part of Gen 13which is a team made up of genetically altered teenage superheroes, a young team often reminiscent of Young Justice or even the teen titans, being generous. We wouldn’t mind seeing her in a live-action movie or TV series with this team. Her character has many interesting facets, especially her Apache roots.

TheRay

TheRayalso known as simply Ray either Raymond Terrillhas been everywhere, joining teams like the League of Justice, Forgotten Heroes and many more. He is able to manipulate light at will, and can also fly – like most of the heroes of DC They tend to do it one way or another. In D.C. RebirthRay is openly gay.

If The Ray were to appear in any live action project, it would most likely be in something involving the Freedom Fighterswhich was one of the largest groups he has been a part of in DC Comics. The Ray had a small appearance in live action in the fourth annual crossover of the arrowverse, but other than that, it hasn’t been explored much in the DC universe. It had its own animated series for two seasons, but it wouldn’t hurt to see it in its live-action form.

Aqualad

Last but not least, we have Aqualadalso know as Kaldur’amm in DC Comicswhich was part of the animated television series Young Justicewith the voice of the adorable Khary Payton (who has done an amazing dubbing job on the original version). The character has also appeared in the comics, but under a different name, being known as jackson hyde.

Both versions of the character have him as part of the community LGBTQ+, Kaldur being bisexual and Jackson gay, so either one would work in this case, and honestly, it’s impressive. That is, if we already love Jason Momoa What Aquamanimagine if we could see Aqualad appear with him in the next movie, since he was not in the first one.