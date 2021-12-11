Alan Wake 2 will be a true horror and the most graphically advanced game of Remedy – Nerd4.life

Alan Wake 2 was finally announced and clearly presented by Remedy Entertainment at The Game Awards 2021, and the Finnish team added that it is a true horror and the game with the more advanced graphics never done by the team.

Considering that Remedy is also quite known for the graphics quality achieved by its games, this last statement has a particular value, because it means that we can expect great things from Alan Wake 2 from a technical point of view.

Alan Wake 2, a scene from the trailer

We saw the trailer for The Game Awards yesterday with release period, however in the quick editing of scenes it is still difficult to get an idea of ​​the actual game.

The atmosphere is already evident, and seems to recall precisely the fantastic one of the first Alan Wake, but in this case everything could be even more disturbing and dark, considering that Remedy wants to fully explore the horror genre, even compared to the first chapter that it was more tending to the psychological thriller, beyond the strictly horror phases.

In a new interview with IGN, Sam Lake from Remedy reported that the team is using its Northlight engine to develop Alan Wake 2: “For this type of experience where atmosphere and style are more important than ever, we believe it is important to use the Northlight that we know well and so we know how to make the most of it to focus on some things and push others, “he explained.

Lake also reported that Remedy plans to go further into horror: “This history horror has psychological aspects and investigates a deep and layered mystery. And yes, it will be scary, but it all works really well with the gameplay. “