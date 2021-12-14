Tech

Alan Wake 2 will be in third person, actor and voice actor of the protagonist confirmed – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Remedy Games’ Sam Lake confirmed via Twitter that Alan Wake 2 It will be a third person game. Additionally, he announced that the actor and longtime voice actor of Alan Wake will return for the sequel.

The information, as you can see below, was shared via Twitter. Sam Lake points out that Ilkka Villi – actor who put Alan Wake’s face in the first game – will return to play the character. Furthermore, Matthew Porretta – voice actor who voiced the character – will be back at work on Alan Wake 2.

Sam Lake took advantage of his Twitter profile to confirm that Alan Wake 2 will be a third person game. The information had not been explicitly shared through the recent presentation at The Game Awards 2021 (here the trailer with release period). The only certainty was related to the fact that this new chapter will be a survival game, unlike the first which was a very classic action game: many survival games focus on the first person nowadays, so this is probably the reason why Lake he preferred to specify the choice of the third person.

We also remember that Alan Wake 2 will go into radio silence until next summer, so from now on we will no longer have the opportunity to discover information about the game.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Microsoft eliminates x86-64 emulation from Windows 10 on ARM

4 weeks ago

Microsoft challenges Zoom with the new Teams Essential – Hi-tech app

2 weeks ago

the next console arrives in the “20XX”, the word of President Furukawa – Nerd4.life

November 5, 2021

Alpine A110, three new variants are coming

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button