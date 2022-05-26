Alanis Morissette will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

The singer-songwriter will join Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance who will all be inducted at the Gala to be held in Toronto on Saturday, September 24.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (PACC) reported thatAlanis Morissette would be inducted. The latter will be able to add this recognition to its seven GRAMMY awards. She thus joins Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, whose induction announcement was made earlier. In addition, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Jessie Reyez will perform at the Extraordinary Gala presented at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Some albums define a generation, but few albums can transform a generation as did Jagged Little Pill. Alanis is a tour de force who forged her own path in the male-dominated ’90s alternative rock landscape. Her fearless approach to songwriting has influenced a whole generation of female songwriters like Avril Lavigne, P!nk, Katy Perry, Serena Ryder, Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few. Stan Meissner, Chairman of the PACC Board

The one who was discovered with the album Jagged Little Pill is currently on tour for the 25and album anniversary. The induction gala will take place on September 24. Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. right here.

Photo credit: Courtesy