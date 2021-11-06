alarm for these well-known brands, those who risk their health – Libero Quotidiano





The Ministry of Health reported the recall of some batches of organic wholemeal pasta with the Natura Chiama Selex brand and of Gragnano Igp pasta in Saper di Sapori Selex brand for the “presence of the mustard allergen”. The products concerned, all in packs of 500 grams, are the following: Pasta di Gragnano Igp Spaghettoni Saper di Sapori Selex, with the lot number L 21244L and the minimum shelf life (Tmc) 01/09/2024; Pasta di Gragnano Igp calamarata Saper di Sapori Selex, with lot number L 21244C and Tmc 01/09/2024; Organic integral helicals Natura Chiama Selex, with lot number 126024 and Tmc 28/06/2023.





There are also the Natura Chiama Selex organic whole butterflies, with the lot number 126025 and the Tmc 28/06/2023; Organic wholemeal penne rigate Natura Chiama Selex, with lot number 126010 and Tmc 06/27/2023; Organic whole spaghetti Natura Chiama Selex, with lot number 126002 and Tmc 28/06/2023; Organic wholemeal fusilli Natura Chiama Selex, with the lot number 126011 and the Tmc 06/27/2021 (updated November 5, 2021).





The Natura Chiama brand organic wholemeal pasta was produced by Newlat Food Spa in via F. De Cecco 33, in Fara San Martino, in the province of Chieti. While the Gragnano Igp Sapor di Saperi pasta, on the other hand, was from Premiato Pastificio Afeltra Srl, in via Roma 20, in Gragnano, in the metropolitan city of Naples. Meanwhile the recommendation is for those people allergic to mustard not to consume the pasta with the indicated formats and lot numbers, and return it to the point of sale for reimbursement. The products are safe for consumers who are not allergic to mustard.



