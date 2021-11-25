Alarm in the US, flash mobs used for thefts in luxury shops

More armed vigilantes also in view of the Christmas shopping. But the American luxury chains appear to be fighting a large criminal organization. The last one to be hit a few days ago was a Nordstrom warehouse in Walnut Creek, east of San Francisco, California, where about 80 masked people arrived with 25 cars and raided expensive products within minutes and then went to the leak.

Shortly before, a group of 40 people ransacked a Louis Vuitton store in Union Square, also in San Francisco, and flew into their car. Similar hits also near Chicago, where another Vuitton store was targeted by a gang of 14 who fled with more than $ 100,000 worth of luxury bags and clothing.

This is the third such attack suffered by Vuitton in the Chicago area. Flash mobs are almost always recorded by security cameras, with images bouncing off national networks.