alarm risk of energy poverty pensioners

Beware of the elderly without water or light. Because, in recent weeks, the social alarm has gone off. The one on the risk of energy poverty of retirees. And this after, since the third quarter of last year, there has been an unsustainable increase in electricity and gas prices in Italy. As reported in this article.

In particular, it was not only the consumer associations that raised the alarm on the elderly without water or electricity, but also the unions of pensioners. Considering the fact that in our country there are many pensioners who take monthly INPS checks too low. Already insufficient to make it to the end of the month before the recent high energy.

Seniors without water or electricity: alarm on the risk of energy poverty retirees

There is also recent research on the risk of the elderly without water or light increasing. Curated by Spi-Cgil and Di Vittorio Foundation. From which it emerged that in Italy over 33% of the elderly are at risk of energy poverty. Percentage that even rises to 47% if they are included retirees who already live in conditions of energy poverty.

Furthermore, on the drama relating to the elderly without water or light, the study emphasizes social bonuses. Those intended precisely for pensioners and low-income families to reduce the costs of electricity, gas and water bills. In this regard, these social bonuses they don’t reach everyone who really needs them.

Risk of energy poverty retired, increasingly difficult to access minimum services

Furthermore, the recent increases in allowances for 2022 are insufficient for the elderly without water or electricity INPS. In what the cost of living is galloping especially as regards the energy users.

Indispensable to stay warm in winter and to properly cool homes in summer.