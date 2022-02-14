alarm, truck stops, let’s see when and what we won’t find

The Ukrainian crisis and inflation risk leaving supermarkets empty and consumer protection associations sound the alarm.

It is a truly dangerous situation that is being created in large distribution Italian. Let’s try to understand what is happening.

Food market experts make bleak forecasts on increases in all the various foodstuffs in supermarkets but especially in discount stores. Inflation is driving up grain and corn costs of gas and oil, but the Ukraine crisis really threatens to add fuel to the fire and to stop the entire large-scale distribution industry. There are various overlapping problems with regard to Italian supermarkets and the risk for consumers is very high. First of all, there are the increases that will soon make shopping really difficult for Italian citizens. Indeed the sting on gas and electricity will soon have repercussions on the food sector as well.

The risk of empty supermarkets

But it is the drivers’ unions that draw the most worrying scenario. In fact, the full tank for a truck has reached the stratospheric figure of € 1200. For Italian hauliers moving goods has now become prohibitive and often one runs the risk of even working at a loss. And if this is the situation today with the Ukraine crisis it could really escalate. According to the experts there is the concrete possibility of the goods freezing, that is to say of the situation in which the trucks no longer have an economic interest in moving the goods because they would work at a loss and the supermarkets thus could no longer be supplied.

The times of the freight block

But since when could we end up with empty supermarkets and what are the odds? On the 17th the hauliers will meet the government in a negotiating table in which they will ask to be able to have petrol but above all diesel which is the fuel mainly used by trucks at more sustainable prices. But there is a real risk that the government, in the face of further new determined increases in international tensions, will not be able to satisfy the truck drivers and that the goods are blocked.

Read also: Tax: one hundred thousand letters for bonuses and health deductions, who will receive them

Read also: Superbonus: how the stamp against scams and the new threshold work

If on the 17th the truck drivers who move goods in Italy are not satisfied, they could actually start to create problems on the movement of goods and obviously the consumer protection associations are very worried. But how should Italians do their shopping? The various issues are chasing and feeding and we will have to wait for the next few days to understand what will happen.