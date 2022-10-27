Alarming number of sexual abuse of minors in Colombia revealed Legal Medicine

Legal Medicine assures that sexual violence against minors has increased. EFE/Mauricio Osorio/File



A study of National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences ensures that between January and September of this 2022, there are 15,823 victims of sexual crimes against children under 18 years of age, with minors between 10 and 14 years of age being the ones who have been most affected by these cases. These figures, which are increasing, have the same trend of homicides against this population, becoming practically double the numbers registered before the pandemic.

These nearly 16,000 cases of sexual abuse represent an increase of 23% more than what was recorded during 2021. Of these, 8,430 minors between the ages of 10 and 14 are the most affected, while 1,422 young people under the age of 18 have been murdered. years, which represents an increase of 8%. In fact, 19,116 tests have been carried out to determine if a sexual crime was committed.

The cases by age segmentation are presented as follows: from 0 to 4 years there are 1,359 cases, from 5 to 9 the numbers reach 3,188, from 10 to 14 8,430 affected are calculated and finally. from 15 to 17 years the indicators estimate 2,846.

The city that registers the most sexual violence is Bogotawhere 3,221 cases have been compiled, Cali second, 435 affected, Cartagena one 379 facts, Pereira with 300 and Villavicencio with 289 records.

Other figures that alarm with the statistical bulletin of the forensic authority reports that domestic violence is also on the rise, with some 45,472 cases; being very striking the issue of filicides as revenge (murder of the children by the father).

In fact, all types of death have had an increase, the most significant absolute variation being accidental, which up to the last cut has increased by 15.07%, together with transport events, 13.65% and suicides, which have risen 11.39%.

The issue of suicides at an early age is generating concern in the authorities, cases are registered from children between 6 and 11 years old, even, the group from 12 to 17 has presented 224 cases.

For this compile, Bogota again it is the city that contemplates the most cases of homicide, this for minors with 78 cases, follows Cali with 72 deaths. In fact, the capital of the republic leads almost all these indicators, in the case of domestic violence and suicides. Only Cali surpasses it in the number of murdered minors.

The figures are contrasted with those contemplated by the Alliance for Colombian Childrenwhich also ensures that in recent years, specifically from 2015 to 2022, 32,719 suicide attempts are estimated, occurring to a greater extent in men than in women, which is a historical trend.

The analysis includes almost 20 reasons why these cases have occurred, for example, substance and alcohol abuse, bullying, physical, sexual or psychological abuse, among others. Additionally, Sundays are the main days where more events of this type occur, along with Mondays and Wednesdays.

“What this report allows us to see is that intersectoral care is urgently required, work from the health sector is not enough if it is not articulated with what happens within families, schools and other environments where girls and boys develop. The analysis that we carry out also allows us to identify that it is key to work on the way in which the data and the variables that are worked from the IMLCF and the INS are being reported”, explained Angélica Cuenca Gómez, executive secretary of Alianza por la Niñez Colombiana. .

