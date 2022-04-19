Alaska reveals that Raúl Velasco judged her for her appearance on the show

Digital Millennium

Alaska and Nacho Canut formed in the late 1980s Fangoria, an electronic music group that mixed genres such as pop or rock. In an interview for the show The minute that changed my destinythe singers recalled their beginnings in the industry, especially the first time they they presented their band in Mexicowhere it was practically obligatory to step on the forum of always on sunday.

Unlike Alaska -who was born and lived a large part of his childhood in Mexico City-, Nacho Canut he had not set foot on Aztec lands at that time; however, he acknowledged that he felt welcomed by the country.

“As I had North American culture, it was not so unknown to me, it was the same, but without the North Americans, with the Mexicans. So I loved it (…) And this is different from North America, I am used to California and Miami, the Americans are more like Martian robots, instead here the people are more human, closefor me, as a Latino,” said Nacho Canut.

When Fangoria arrived in Mexico, Alaska was chosen to carry out the promotional campaign. The singer, who built her career in Spain, knew little about how the music industry was managed in the country, so she was a very uncertain situation for her, so she visited the popular TV show Raul Velasco.

“You don’t know who you’re going to meet, and my first presentation in Siempre en Domingo was very curious because he didn’t like it very much to Raul Velasco my imageand he said it,” recalled the famous.

Since it was a live show, the host started calling other people to ask for their opinion on Alaska’s appearance. It was a teacher who made Velasco change his wrong perception of him.

“I think he called I don’t know if the director of my school or a teacher, he said: ‘Mr Velasco you cannot judge people by how they are dressed’and from then on he said: ‘well, it’s true’ and the relationship was great and whenever we came I would appear on Siempre en Domingo, but It was a shock”he indicated.

How was Alaska’s childhood in Mexico?

Alaska is the daughter of a spanish republican exiled in Mexico. The singer was born in Mexico City in 1963, but at the age of 10 she traveled with her family to Spain. She lived her childhood between the Doctores and Del Valle neighborhoods, the last apartment she was in before moving was located in the Zona Rosa.

“Mexico has a personality, compared to other large metropolises in the world that all end up being the same, they let you go right now in the center of Dublin or Madrid, you don’t know where you are, they are the same shops and Mexico continues to have personality, and that personality has a lot to do with what I remember as a child, that is, it is a city that has developed, evolved, but maintains many roots.andsAlaska said.

