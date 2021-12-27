‘Alaska’ was born in the suburbs without a bookshop for 20 years. The project of a group of friends: “Presidio of culture in a border district”
For over 20 years the neighborhood of Affori, on the northern outskirts of Milan, did not have a library. To buy a book, you had to travel three kilometers. So in mid-December a group of women and men from the neighborhood decided to open “Alaska”. “A space for the neighborhood where books are found and human relationships develop”, he says Francesca Iacono as he puts the books away. Here until a few days ago there was a hairdresser and the spaces for books were occupied by the wash unit stations. “It was a collective project – he explains Carolina Crespi, president of the newly formed cooperative that opened this space – no one wanted to open a bookstore alone, but there was the idea of a group project that could be partly business and partly social “.
