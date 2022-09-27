Alba Ardura: «The Martyrs were proud to see how medicine evolved»

A. SOURCE INSERT (WEDNESDAY). Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 08:56



“This is a very special year, the year in which we really recovered the parties, those that the pandemic stole from us, that stole hugs, kisses, hugs and moments, that family and friends stole from us. Hard years that we overcome thanks to the exemplary behavior of all of us and thanks to science and medicine. Alba Ardura Gutiérrez opened last night the festivities of the Holy Martyrs of Valducuna with these words that she proclaimed on stage in Isierto. And she knows a lot about the health crisis. Doctor in Biology and professor at the University of Oviedo, she carried out research in Mieres at the height of the health crisis on the presence of the coronavirus on surfaces.

«I believe that if our martyrs saw us through a furaquín they would be proud to see how that medicine that they practiced back in the year 300 evolved and that saved so many vines. And here we are, and it’s time to celebrate and enjoy, with the memory of all those we left behind and who enjoyed this pilgrimage so much, “said the researcher.

«This pilgrimage that something has, that the one who lives it is marked in some way and repeats whenever he can. It will be because it is the only Asturian pilgrimage with an author’s song, because for easy access it is not, Vitorín already said, that you have to climb a steep hill, so you are fooled here by nobody… I think you have something magical , that hermitage with those saints, nesi sitiu tan guapu”, said Ardura.

The pilgrimage today



Pulling from her role as a researcher, she focused on the DNA of the residents of Insierto, «because what they work for these parties and for having the town that gives pleasure, is a case worthy of study. Work, dedication and passion that is inherited from parents to children»

The big day of the party is today. In the sanctuary of the Martyrs Cosme and Damián the first mass is celebrated at seven in the morning. The services are repeated every half hour until the main ceremony, at noon. In the afternoon, already in the tent, the protagonists will be the concerts of the groups Tekila and Assia in two shows each. Tomorrow is Los Martirinos. From half past five in the afternoon there will be children’s games. From 7:00 to 8:30 the song festival will take place with Avelino Corte, Liliana Castañón, María Luisa Martínez and Lolo el de Cabranes. At night, it will be the turn of the Reflejos Duo and Limit Group festival. And in the “late hours of the morning” there will be a Tiru Cuerda contest with a lamb and a pitu caleya as a prize.