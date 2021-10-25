Alba Parietti, Angelina Jolie, Alessia Macari pregnant and many other VIPs in Rome

Pancioni, couples, children, international stars, fairytale dresses … and not: the 2021 Film Festival ends with a flourish

Angelina Jolie is the super diva of the grand finale of the Rome Film Festival. But on the red carpet there are actresses, showgirls, couples and looks for all tastes: from Alba Parietti to Elena Sofia Ricci, from pregnant Alessia Macari to Raz Degan with a new girlfriend. Look who was there – PHOTO | VIDEO

SILVER DEA DRESS – Angelina Jolie enchants everyone. At the age of 46, the actress, in a tight silver dress, is as beautiful as a goddess and walks on the red carpet of the film of the new Marvel film The Eternals with the daughters with Brad Pitt Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. The Rome Film Festival closes with great beauty with two Hollywood stars: in addition to Angelina Jolie also Tim Burton, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, on the red carpet with children Nell, 13, and Billy Ray, 18 (and the dog), with actress Helena Bonham Carter.

CARLO VERDONE WITH “ALL” THE CHILDREN – Also Carlo Verdone, protagonist of his first series (autobiographical) Life as a Carlo, brings her children to the parade: the real ones, that is Giulia and Paolo and those of the screen, Caterina De Angelis (in reality daughter of Margherita Buy) and Filippo Contri. Alba Parietti, 60 years old and not hearing them, is beautiful in a jacket and trousers. Pregnant Alessia Macari shows her legs and belly, proud of her new roundness and imperfections and over the moon: she will be female – LOOK

RED CARPET COUPLES – Raz Degan brings his mysterious new girlfriend into the spotlight. Fausto Brizzi returns to the festival with his second wife Silvia Salis (LOOK). And then: Paola Cortellesi with her husband Riccardo Milani, Leo Gassmann, Yvonne Sciò, Andrea Delogu: the Rome Film Festival (SPECIAL) closes its doors with a parade of VIPs – PHOTOGALLERY

