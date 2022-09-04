Entertainment

Alba Petisco, successfully operated on her left foot

The current absolute Spanish champion of artistic gymnastics suffered from discomfort for a long time

Alba Petiscocurrent champion of absolute Spain in artistic gymnastics, she has had surgery on her left foot to solve some discomfort that I felt for a long time.

The surgery, which has been a success, has consisted of “a debridement and filling with a graft of a benign bone cyst in the calcaneus of his left foot”, as explained by Dr. Leyes, Head of the Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery Service of the Olympia-Hospital La Luz.

The Catalan gymnast, after having been national champion in 2020, revalidated the title last July at the Navarra Arena in Pamplona.

