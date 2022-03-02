Alba Reche is clear that Jessica Goicoechea’s Euphoria-style dresses are the coolest

As if Euphoria’s fever weren’t enough, Alba Reche has decided to increase it and has made us want her latest look.

During his concert at the Las Ventas bullring, the singer has triumphed very strongly and has boasted of great look With all the letters.

The outfitsset up by stylist Charlie Cole, breathe Euphoria/Maddy spirit on all four sides. It consisted of a short black dress with a teardrop neckline (like Maddy’s at the New Year’s Eve party).

It has a short and fitted asymmetrical pattern and the plunging neckline has straps on each side that tie at the back. What’s more, comes with sleeves, to wear with or without. It is a wonder.





Its price? 50 euros.

The piece does not need more to cause a sensation. Alba has combined it with platform boots and a high vinyl cane, hoop earrings and makeup with shadows full of brilli brilli (in addition to her two-tone hair, which is the best).

GUESS Earrings Heart to Heart hoop earrings JUBE01078JWRGT-U JUBE01078JWRGT-U





ASOS DESIGN Krissy patent over the knee high wedge boots in black

Other GOI dresses, Jessica Goicoechea’s signature, that drive us crazy





GOI Devon dress 80 euros.





GOI Beyond dress 80 euros.





GOI Fawn dress 50 euros.





GOI doll dress in black 60 euros.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @albxreche