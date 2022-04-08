Alba Reyes announces the arrival of her baby

The former beauty queen Alba Reyes shared on social networks the news of the birth of her baby, whom she gave birth to in Ponce.

“I share the great news that baby Noah Ryan Alexander Coyne Reyes came into our lives last night at 9:52pm. These photos capture perhaps the most intimate moment that I have shared publicly but you have been part of my most important and happy moments, as well as the most difficult and tragic moments so I wanted to share this moment with all of you where my tears are of absolute happiness . Thank you for your support, and love always for me and the last few months for all your prayers for my pregnancy and my baby, ”she published along with a video of the moment in which she holds the child in her arms. “Noah Ryan was born in the city of Ponce at the San Lucas Hospital. Ponce has been part of many important events in my personal and professional life and now I have a son from Ponce!” he added.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2004 made the announcement of her pregnancy public in October of last year.

Reyes also included words of thanks for the medical care she received during childbirth. “I do not have enough words to thank the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center and its staff for all the attention,” he wrote as part of the message. “Lastly, I have to thank my doula @doulazayelit for guiding me through this process and not letting me go yesterday when fear and pain made me waver several times in my goal of having a natural birth without medication. Thank you for believing in me, and respecting my decisions, and educating without forcing. I definitely don’t know what I would have done without you!”