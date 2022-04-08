Alba Reyes gives birth to Noah Ryan Alexander

Last night, at 9:52 p.m., the model and businesswoman, Alba Reyesgave birth to Noah Ryan Alexander Coyne Reyes. This was announced this morning by the former beauty queen through social networks, who at the beginning of last October, announced her pregnancy.

“These photos capture perhaps the most intimate moment that I have shared publicly but you have been part of my most important and happy moments, as well as the most difficult and tragic moments so I wanted to share this moment with all of you where my tears are of happiness. absolute. Thank you for your support, and love always for me and the last few months for all your prayers for my pregnancy and my baby, ”she explained in the publication along with a short video in which she shows emotion holding her son in her arms.

As reported, Noah Ryan Alexander was born in the city of Ponce, at the San Lucas Hospital, because this town of Ponce has been part of many important events in his personal and professional life, so “now I have a son from Ponce.”

for the past few months, Reyes shared the evolution of her second pregnancy through photos and videos in which you can appreciate the great emotion with which that important stage of his life was lived.