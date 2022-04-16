Alba Reyes’s baby is discharged

“Good news! They just discharged us! ”, Expressed former beauty queen Alba Reyes, who reported that her newborn, Noah Ryan Alexander Coyne Reyes, will be able to leave the hospital after showing a more optimistic outlook on her condition.

Last Tuesday, Reyes, who was second runner-up in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant, had asked her followers last Tuesday to keep her baby’s health in their prayers after he had spent four days at the San Lucas Hospital in Ponce.

“Thank you all for your prayers, I know they were heard because the day after my ‘post’ her levels started to drop, two days later they ruled out sepsis, and three days later we’re going home!” Reyes said on his official Facebook account.

Meanwhile, the former beauty indicated that the little boy was still under medical monitoring, since the results of a screening test that had to be repeated remain to be known.

“So we continue to pray until everything is stable and everything comes out negative!”, highlighted the also communicator.

Two hours later, Reyes, who has a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico, made a live broadcast where she showed her baby resting, while announcing that “we’re going home.”

“I know that {Noah} has many false uncles, aunts, grandparents, grandmothers, so I wanted to introduce them so that they could finally see my child, my beautiful child,” Reyes added with great joy.