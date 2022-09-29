Alba Rueda recognized as a future leader by Time magazine

Alba Rueda, a reference in the LGBTI+ movement and Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, was selected in TIME 100 Next, a list that recognizes the 100 rising leaders from different fields around the world.

The Foreign Ministry official is part of the 2022 payroll released today by the American magazine Time, which highlights the artists, politicians, athletes, businessmen and leaders who “will change the world in the coming years.”

Rueda was appointed on May 4 of this year in the Official Gazette as “Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity” within the framework of the Argentine Foreign Ministry and by decision of Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

In the world, only four countries have diplomatic representation of these characteristics: the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany.

At the time of his appointment, Cafiero maintained that Rueda’s appointment allows “to continue promoting a foreign policy that promotes the rights of LGBTI+ in the region and in the world and is one of the priorities in the equality agenda carried out by the Government.” .

Rueda’s distinction in TIME 100 Next is accompanied by a brief review dedicated to Rueda written by Jessica Stern, who has been one of the greatest references in the field of activism in favor of sexual and gender diversity for more than a decade.

Stern -who recently traveled to Argentina as a special envoy of the Joe Biden government to promote the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ people- served at the head of OutRight Action International, the New York-based LGBT+ Human Rights NGO that advises numerous governments and organizations, including the United Nations.

“Neither Alba Rueda nor I remember the first time we met, but over the years we were often together on panels insisting that governments meaningfully address the dehumanization of LGBTQI+ people and respect human rights,” he said. Stern in his writing.

The activist also stressed that “Alba’s voice was unique, because as Undersecretary of Diversity Policies in the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of Argentina, she was both an expert and the only transgender official in such discussions.”

“There are not enough trans people in government around the world. That is why I celebrated this May when Alba was appointed Argentina’s Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity,” she recalled.

Stern also stressed that Rueda’s first task as an official “was to organize a meeting in Buenos Aires for the activists and 42 governments of the International Coalition for Equal Rights,” where, he said, “he encouraged everyone to fight more for the people LGBTQI+ internationally.

Finally, he pointed out the importance of the “leadership” of the Argentine official in the defense of gender rights and diversity, whom he said “will fight until governments really serve, respect and reflect all people, including trans people” .