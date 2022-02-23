Albacete achieves fourth place in the MIR exam

The doctor Beatriz García Rivas debates between Anesthesiology and Neurosurgery

The 24-year-old doctor Beatriz García Rivas has achieved fourth place among more than 13,000 applicants. A student at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, this young Hellinera is torn between Anesthesiology or Neurosurgery to become a resident medical intern.

Dr. García Rivas, with her result in the MIR, has once again placed the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete on the national scene.

You don’t know what a fail is. In fact, he entered the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete with an average grade of 13.37. Thus, thanks to his secret, which is none other than the effort driven by his vocation, Beatríz García Rivas has achieved position number four in the resident medical intern exam (MIR), the most feared.

After six years of career with a pandemic and confinement included, Dr. García Rivas had to lock herself up, like her colleagues, to prepare for the resident intern exam, which she studied in Oviedo. And it is that to practice in public health you have to specialize and, for this, passing is not enough. Doctors have to get a good number if they want to choose specialty and hospital.

García Rivas does not know where he will do his specialty, but he is torn between Neurosurgery and Anesthesiology. Her vocation for the healthcare world was awakened by her mother, a nurse at Hellín Hospital, since she was a child, and Anesthesiology, despite the difficulties of the last two years, discovered her during internships. Neurosurgery is also passionate about the difficulty of it.

With the number 4, the doors of all the hospitals and services in Spain are open to you. Dermatology is not considered, one of the specialties with the most ‘boyfriends’ because it does not have guards and it does have multiple exits in private healthcare. Neither sleepless nights nor sacrifices scare him, which is why he sees himself in the operating room in the future, either in Neurosurgery or Anesthesiology.

good results

And he warns that his colleagues have also achieved very good positions. In fact, she never thought that she could get such a good number because she came out disappointed from an exam that seemed strange to her.

Today, this doctor is enjoying a brief respite, since in April she will choose a hospital and service and in May, at the age of 24, she will sign her first contract, that of a first-year resident intern.

Mario Rodenas Rovira, FIR number 2

It should be noted that the Faculty of Pharmacy is also in luck. One of its graduates, Mario Rodenas Rovira, has achieved the number two position in the resident internal pharmacist exam (FIR). This is one of the most closely contested resident intern tests.

Real city

The Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real, which presented 58 doctors to the MIR exam, has reached position 96 with Jorge Martín-Nieto González. In addition, the center places thirty-six graduates in the first half of the table.

newspaper library

An Albacete, fourth MIR of Spain