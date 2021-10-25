Albano – From October 24th the Literary Festival “Liberando” of the TUedIO bookshop starts

The independent TUedIO design bookshop is pleased to invite you from 24 October to 6 November to the Liberando V edition literary festival, born thanks to the contribution of the Lazio Region and aims to deepen, experiment and include as much as possible. Liberando is a project that the bookshop has been carrying out for several years and responds to the need to critically reflect and re-read textbooks, to intervene by deconstructing the stereotypes that they still carry and to propose stories of women and people far from the dominant community, who they are silenced or misrepresented.

By collecting and telling universal stories, however, in this mixed online – onlife role, TUedIO design aims, in addition to involving boys and girls and boys and girls and teachers of primary and lower secondary schools, to expand their potential. and to reach a greater number and variety of people, especially those who have more difficulty leaving the house.

Liberando will be dedicated to the meeting with four authors and authors with the presentation of their books and four in-depth seminars and a collective writing workshop for boys and girls.

All Festival activities are free, reservations are required for seminars and workshops.

About the Festival, the bookseller Marina Checchi says:

“The contribution of the Lazio Region allows us once again this year to hold numerous free meetings for schools. The festival is one of the activities of the bookshop we care about the most, for the recipients and for the purpose that we consider very important.

The Liberando festival. We cultivate readers free from stereotypes, always dedicated to schools and to those who go around the world of education, it is perfect for both schools, pupils, pupils and teachers, who have paid a high price during the closing time and therefore dedicate planning, space, emotions to them it was the thing we feel most right. A nice little compensation. “

The program includes:

October 26, 2021

17:00 Gender didactics in history teaching.

Seminar by Elisabetta Serafini

To participate in the seminar: reservations required ([email protected] or 3333875090/0683529603).

Elisabetta Serafini is National Coordinator for teaching in the Italian Society of Historians (body accredited with DM 170/2016) and manages teacher training and refresher courses. For the Italian Society of Historians she is also a member of the Didactic Commission for the coordination of historical societies and coordinates a working group within the Society that is dealing with the creation of illustrated books and didactic tools aimed at disseminating the history of women and of gender history, in collaboration with the Settenove publishing house.

In addition to being a trainer for the SIS courses, she collaborates in the teaching activities of the chair of Modern History at the Department of History, Cultural Heritage, Education and Society of the University of Rome ‘Tor Vergata’. He collaborates with the Clio ’92 association, an association of teachers and researchers on the teaching of history. She participated as a speaker at the Arcevia summer school in 2017 and 2018.

November 2, 2021

11:00 Antonio Ferrara and Marianna Cappelli present MIA → Suitable for children and teenagers aged 12 and over

Live presentation on Facebook and Youtube of the book: MIA ed. Seventh

“When he was arrested for Stella Cesare’s femicide he was 15 years old. From the cell where he is, he gives us back the thoughts, memories and obsessions of a story of control and possession disguised as romantic love.

Anger and pain, certainties and remorse, are mixed in a diary that gives an account of everything that Cesare built and then destroyed ”.

17:00 Teenagers and the dynamics of power in relationships.

Seminar by Antonio Ferrara and Marianna Cappelli.

Zoom platform with reservations required ([email protected] or 3333875090/0683529603).

A seminar that also derives from the book. Mia was born from a path of sentimental education and the prevention of discomfort through “writing workshops for emotions” that involved Italian and foreign schools. The author asked girls and boys to think of themselves as victims of any form of abuse, and to describe the state of mind of that condition starting from what they imagined, observed or actually experienced.

From the stories that emerged, filtered by the author, the characters, the plot and the language of the story were born.

November 3, 2021

11:00 Giulia Mirandola and Michela Nanut present LIBERE E SOVRANE.

→ Suitable for ages 9 and up

Live presentation of the book on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

Free and sovereign. The women who made the Constitution and. Seventh.

A book dedicated to the twenty-one “free and sovereign” women who were the first in the history of Italy to intervene in political decisions on the country’s future.

Together, they contributed with enthusiasm and energy to write our Constitution and to make it also the Constitution of women.

More than seventy years after the anniversary of women’s suffrage, the contribution of women to the history of our democracy is still little known, the register collects the biographies of the twenty-one constituent mothers who, together with the most famous “Fathers”, wrote the Constitution .

To each and every one of us these women give a piece of their history and invite us to continue the work they have started.

November 4, 2021

11:00 Tommaso Percivale tells Tina Merlin → Suitable for ages 11 and up

Live presentation of the book on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

From the mountain the thunder. Vajont Sessantatre ed. Einaudi Boys.

In the shadow of the highest dam in the world unravels a web of deceptions and secrets that no one has the courage to reveal. Only a young woman, daughter of the mountain, has the strength to lash out against the abuses of the SADE. “Those of the dam” are devastating the life and beauty of the Vajont and will stop at nothing. With a past as a partisan fighter, Tina Merlin knows that the force of justice is capable of changing the world. Determined but reserved, frank on the verge of aggression but honest to the bone, Tina is a real journalist who investigates and denounces. His questions are capable of shaking consciences, his words are daggers that tear through the wall of lies. Tina sides with soul and heart alongside the people of Vajont. He realizes that the cheating of the dam lords hides a deadly threat. Disaster is looming and no one is doing anything to avoid it. How many human lives does it take to make a good profit? A story of struggle, courage and anger, at the foot of a mountain that looks and sees, and will not be able to forgive. Age of reading: from 12 years.

17:00 FAKE NEWS: A story of mystification and falsehood from Adam and Eve to today.

Seminar by Davide Calì.

Zoom platform with reservations required ([email protected] or 3333875090/0683529603)

Ours is an era of fake news. And the first is the statement you just read. Because there have always been fakes.

An exhilarating ride through centuries of false news and false historians, of false phrases attacked by posterity, of gross translation errors, of pharaohs chipped away from hieroglyphics, of hierarchs scratched off by photographs.

A story of mystification and falsehood from Adam and Eve to today.

November 5, 2021

11:00 Roberta Balestrucci Fancellu tells Annie Londonterry → Suitable for ages 9 and up

Live presentation of the book on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

Annie. The wind in your pocket Roberta Balestrucci Fancellu and Place Comune ed. Sinnos

17:00 When sport becomes literature

Seminar by Roberta Balestrucci Fancellu

Zoom platform with reservations required ([email protected] or 3333875090/0683529603)

Books in the field

Boxers, tennis players, soccer players, cyclists and runners. Men and women in a society that confronts each of them, with their victories, often linked to the ideals and social struggles they have taken to heart.

From Alfonsina Morini Strada to Gino Bartali, from Wilma Rudolph, to Jesse Owens and Samia Yusuf, 30 books on sport understood as growth and endurance, as a struggle to improve society.

EXHIBITION with the works of Marco Biani: The right to have rights – the first 12 articles of the Constitution by the Associazione Sotto il Castello di Tito (Pz)

POSTER LOESJE IN PRESENCE

October 29, 2021

17:00 Collective writing workshop on Freedom and stereotypes – Loesje Poster by Antonella Viggiani (from 13 years)

Loesje is an organization created in the Netherlands in 1983 to reflect in a positive and fun, but at the same time critical way, through posters posted on the streets of each city, all signed with the female name “Loesje”.

The workshop will be carried out in the headquarters of the TUedIO cultural association to which the bookshop is linked: via della Vignetta 21/23 Albano Laziale, it will be necessary to book and present the green pass ([email protected] or 3333875090/0683529603)

These are the addresses to the social media channels of the library:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/libreria.TUedIOdesign

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tuedio_design/

YouTube: Insert in the “search” on YouTube: TUedIO design library

This year the Region also asked us for an initiative linked to the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri. This is our project always dedicated to pupils and pupils.

Convivio – Dante’s banquet

To conclude Liberando, on the occasion of Dante’s 700th anniversary, TUedIO design imagined to tie the thread of freedom to celebrations.

The Convivio initiative – Dante’s banquet will be held on Saturday 6 November 2021 and aims to co-create a banquet of knowledge around the author together with the participants. The idea is to move away from the lecture alone and participate in the narration of literature, giving back to the community what has been learned in unconventional and sometimes even irreverent forms.

At the beginning of the festival, Sunday 24 October, an open lesson by Professor Raffaello Ares Doro on “Dante and freedom” will be offered on the social media channels of the bookshop, which will be an introduction to the Convivio and will give way to a creative competition. The intent is to give boys and girls the opportunity to get involved through writing in prose and verse and manga comics.

Also on Sunday 24 October, but at 4.30 pm, in the premises of the TUedIO cultural association headquarters there will be a manga comic workshop by Giuseppe Scalici and Ivana Calabrese of the UPublishing association and it will be free for 15 participants.

The competition will be divided, in fact, into three categories:

writing in prose: text freely inspired by Dante’s characters or Dante himself;

manga cartoon;

verses: The Haiku is a Japanese poem of 17 blackberries, it follows precise composition rules, but it can have any theme. We will ask young people to challenge each other with Haiku shots on Dante and his characters, as in a poetry slam. During the days of Liberando they will be able to write their Haiku and during the banquet they will compete on stage

The results of the three approaches to Dante will be the absolute protagonists of November 6, the afternoon will open at 16.00 with a 15-minute talk in the presence, which will be broadcast live on the social media of the library, entitled “Better to learn Dante laughing” by Professor Raffaello Ares Doro and will continue with the awarding of the competition for the three categories.

During the event the winning text of the prose writing category will be read, the Haiku competition with a Dante theme will be held and the works created during the Manga comic workshop will be exhibited during the event.

The three winning entries from a special and qualified jury will have the following prizes:

One month of free comics course for the winner or winner of the comics contest;

A 50 euro voucher in books to spend in the TUedIO bookshop for the winner or winner of the prose text;

A 50 euro voucher in books to spend in the TUedIO bookshop for the winner or the winner of the Haiku competition.