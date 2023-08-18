Alberdi, Arcel, Bayona, Franco, Garron, Gillespie, Glazer, Hamaguchi, Haynes, Kaurismäki, Kore-eda, Petzold, Thornton, Truitt and Wenders in the Perlak selection at the San Sebastian Festival

Celine Song’s debut film, ‘Past Lives’ and Stephanie Di Giusto’s second film, ‘Rosalie’ will also compete for the City of Donostia/San Sebastian Audience Award.

‘The Zone Of Interest’ will open the section and Ladj Lee’s new film, ‘Battlement 5’ will take it out of competition.

The Palme d’Or, the Grand Jury Prize and the Cannes Jury Prize will compete for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián, in addition to other films selected at the Berlin Grand Jury Prize, Sundance, Venice or Toronto. Filmmakers such as Maite Alberdi, Nikolaj Arcel, JA Bayona, Stephanie Di Giusto, Michele Franco, Matteo Garrone, Craig Gillespie, Jonathan Glazer, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Christian Petzold, Celine Song, Warwick Thornton . Justin Truitt and Wim Wenders will select Perlak at the 71st edition of the San Sebastian Festival. And the new film from author Ladd Lee Les Miserableswill put the section out of competition.



Jonathan Glazer (London, United Kingdom. 1965) will inaugurate the competition section with area of ​​interestwhich means his return to feature film after ten years of fame under the skin, The free adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel of the same name, which portrays the daily life of a German family living next to Auschwitz, earned the British director the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Glazer presented his first film in San Sebastian, sexy animal (2000), in New Directors section.

second film of ladz lee (Mali, 1980) after the success of Les Miserables ,the MiserablesPerlak 2019) – winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes, Goya for Best European Film and nominated for an Oscar among other awards-, batment 5 , undesirables ,undesirables), after passing through Toronto, the section would be taken out of competition. The director once again expresses the struggle of a community to find its place.

New film included in Perlak’s selection Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Kawasaki, Japan. 1978), aku wa sonjai shinai , evil doesn’t exist, which is part of the official section of the Venice Festival. With this story about a small rural town that seeks to protect its environmental heritage, Hamaguchi will complete his fifth participation in the festival since competing with his first feature. Passion (2008), in New Directors.





Winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes, anatomy of a shot , anatomy of fall ,fall anatomy), by French director justin tryatt (Paris, France. 1978). anatomy of a shot is a judicial drama that shares the lead role area of ​​interest: German actress Sandra Hüller.



Bastard , the promised land ,the promised land), which will compete at the next Venice Film Festival, is directed by Nikolaj Arcel (Copenhagen, Denmark. 1972) and starring Mads Mikkelsen, which was also directed by Arcel. in Konglig case , a royal affairR(A Royal Affair, 2012), nominated for an Oscar for Best Non-English Film at the Berlinale and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. Mikkelsen, who won the Silver Shell for Best Actor alongside his co-stars Thomas Bo Larsson, Magnus Milang and Lars Ranthe. Druk , another round ,another round2020), plays a man who risks sacrificing everything he holds dear in his pursuit of wealth and respect.

Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Sydney, Australia.1967) will present after its premiere in Toronto, dumb money ,coup on wall street), starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley. Director of I, Tonya ,I, Tonya 2017, The focus is on a real case involving the GameStop video game retail chain.

for the first time, Mateo Garron (Rome, Italy. 1968) will present a film in San Sebastian. Director of Gomorrah (2008) and dog keeper (2018) will compete in Venice io capitano , i am captainThe story of two young people who leave Dakar to go to Europe.







Hirokazu Kore-eda (Tokyo, Japan. 1962) has competed in the official section of the San Sebastian wandafuru raifu ,Rebirthnineteen ninety eight), hana yori mo naho ,hana2006), aruitemo, aruitemo ,still running2008) and whose , I want ,Miracle2011), which won the Jury Award for Best Screenplay, and has received the Audience Award twice. Soshite Chichi Ni Naru , like father like son2013) and with Umimachi Diary / our little sister ,our little sister, 2015). In 2018, Manbiki Kazoku / Shopkeeper ,with family) won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar, and Kore-Aida received the Donostia Award. Sor the last movie kaibutsu , Demon ,Demon) won the Best Screenplay award at the French Festival.

appearance of the filmography of aki kaurismaki (Orimattila, Finland. 1957) has been a regular at the festival since its brief rocky vi Was selected in the official selection in 1988. Since then, he has screened tulitikkutehatam tatto , the match factory girl ,match factory girlZabaltegi 1990); Kauas Pilvet Karkavat , drifting clouds ,passing cloudsPerlak 1996) and miss vala menaceita , man without past ,a man without a pastPerlak 2002—and both in retrospect freezing fever since 2007-); le havre ,le havre, Perlak 2011); And Toivon Tuola Pullen , the other side of hope ,the other side of hope, Fipressi Grand Prix, 2017). with kullit lehdate , fallen leavesThe story of the union of two lonely people was awarded the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

After winning the Audience Award for Best European Film mole agent , mole agentwhich in its project phase received the EFADs-CAACI award at the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2017, mayte albardi (Santiago, Chile. 1983) will present infinite memory , eternal memoryA non-fiction film about a couple fighting Alzheimer’s and which was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in the Documentary category of the World Cinema section.

after passing through the official section out of competition impossible ,impossible, 2012) and summons a demon ,a demon visits me2016), Jae Beyoncé (Barcelona, ​​Spain. 1975) will be part of the Perlak section for the first time the snow society , ice society, which would close Venice. Based on the eponymous book by Pablo Virci, Bayona uses his narrative talents to serve the story of the heroes, the dead and the survivors of the plane crash in Los Andes.







Todd Haynes (Los Angeles, USA. 1961), who returned to Perlak after being elected President of the San Sebastian Official Jury in 2013. stunned ,Surprised. museum of wonders2017) and the Velvet Underground (2021). In may decemberR(secret of a scam), which was part of the official selection at Cannes, stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman telling the story of a teacher who served a prison sentence for having sex with one of her 13-year-old students. Two decades later, a Hollywood actress wants to make a film out of her story.



Michelle Frank (Mexico City, Mexico. 1979) directed his first feature film in 2009. Daniel and Anna, presented at the Cannes Filmmakers’ Fortnight and in the Horizontes Latino section of San Sebastián. returned to Cannes with after lucia , after lucia (2012), which received the Un Certain Regard Award and a special mention in Horizontes Latinos, a section in which he also screened long term (Best Screenplay at Cannes) and daughters of april , daughters of april (Un Certain Regard Jury Award). new orders , new orderswhich won the Grand Jury Prize in Venice, presented at Perlak, which will host this year MemoryA drama filmed in New York starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will compete at the next Venice Film Festival.

Debut film of director and screenwriter celine song (South Korea, 1989), past life ,past life), created a sensation at the Sundance and Berlin festivals, and was praised by international critics. past life Love is an exploration of identity and the distance between the life we ​​crave and the one we live.

In his extensive career, director, screenwriter and producer Wim Wenders (Düsseldorf, Germany. 1945) has been president of the jury of the San Sebastian Festival in 2002, he made his festival debut in 2017 with the film Dip ,Immersion) and knows what it’s like to win an Audience Award in San Sebastian: salt of the earth ,salt of the earth), co-directed with Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, was the most voted film by audiences in 2014. This time it aspires for the prize perfect dayS, who won Best Actor at Cannes for Koji Yakusho.





film producer Stephanie Di Giusto (Aubon, France. 1975) competed with Rosalie In the Un Certain Regard section of the last Cannes Film Festival. director’s second film dancer , dancer ,dancer, 2016) stars Nadia Terezkiewicz and Benoît Magimel as a couple who are faced with a mystery.



Christian Petzold (Hilden, Germany. 1960) won the Silver Bear for Best Director Barbara (2012) and competed in the official section of San Sebastian in 2014. wonder, which was awarded the Fipresi Prize. with his latest film, rotor himmel , a fire ,red sky), in which he describes the coexistence of four people in a holiday home during a sweltering summer, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale.

At the end, warwick thornton (Alice Springs, Australia. 1970), who won the Camera d’Or at Cannes with his first film, Samson and Delilah ,Samson and Delilah2009), will present new guy, after passing through the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Cate Blanchett produces and stars in this film, which is based in a remote monastery ruled by an apostate nun, where an orphaned tribal boy arrives.





Perlak’s films, except the finale, are candidates for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award, sponsored by the San Sebastián City Council, which is awarded by the public attending the first screening of the film. The City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award is composed of two prizes: the Best Film Award, with 50,000 Euros, and the Best European Film Award, with 20,000 Euros, destined for distributors of films in Spain. ,

Armani Beauty, the official beauty sponsor of the festival, sponsors the Pearlc section.



