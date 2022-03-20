Albert Bourla: The covid vaccine that could cost 400 euros per person | Science

The anecdote is so simple that it seems like a joke. The then American president, Donald Trump, summoned the Greek veterinarian Albert Bourla to an urgent meeting on March 2, 2020, when it was already clear that the new coronavirus was going to hit all of humanity. Bourla, CEO of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, had to excuse his absence because he was in Greece to attend an economic conference. But every hour that passed increased panic on the planet. The Greek forum was cancelled. And Bourla decided to return to the United States in a hurry. On the return flight, after “hours of reflection,” he wrote his priorities in a notebook, in childish handwriting: “1. Safety and well-being of our employees. 2. Supply of essential drugs. Hospitals!!! 3. Medical solutions against covid: a. Vaccine!!! b. Treatments”.

The plan did not seem very sophisticated, but just nine months later, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British woman, became the first person in the world to receive an approved injection against covid. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech managed to develop a vaccine in just 269 days, compared to a decade. These two companies have already delivered more than 3,000 million doses. Bourla, who defines himself as “an extroverted Greek Jew who emigrated to the United States”, now tells his version of events in the book We chose to go to the moon (Peninsula).

Bourla’s story shows a father who, in the worst moments of the pandemic, came home exhausted at night, poured himself a glass of wine chardonnay and sat down with his wife to “binge on episodes of gilmore girls”, a 153-episode dramatic comedy about a young single mother and her daughter. During the day, Bourla admits that he was an extremely aggressive executive who “relentlessly” pressured his workers to achieve the seemingly impossible.

“Setting goals that are very ambitious or goals that have never been achieved can unleash human creativity in spectacular ways,” reflects the Greek in his book. “If you ask your workers to do something in eight years that is usually done in ten, it will seem like a challenge, but they will think of solutions within the current process. If you ask them to make 300 million doses instead of 200 million (that was our annual capacity at the time), they will find it harsh, but they will look for solutions that improve the current way of doing things,” he continues. “However, in this case I didn’t ask them to do it in eight years, I asked them to do it in eight months! I did not ask them to manufacture 300 million doses, I asked them to manufacture 3,000 million!”

Bourla says he put some 30,000 Pfizer employees — a third of the workforce — to design trials and manufacturing plans for drugs against covid. When an obstacle appeared, the executive confesses that he resorted to emotional blackmail. “There are people dying. There are no excuses. Solve it,” he snapped. The book has an unavoidably propagandistic tone, but Bourla acknowledges that he sometimes lost his temper, was “unnecessarily obnoxious” and yelled at his workers. “I can have an explosive personality. […] I did not know how to bear the weight of this great responsibility and I caused pain to many people who did not deserve it”, he confesses. Bourla recalls that 23 Pfizer employees died from covid.

The head of the pharmaceutical company tells the tragic story of his family in the book. “My ancestors had fled Spain at the end of the 15th century, after King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella promulgated the Alhambra Decree, under which all Spanish Jews were forced to convert to Catholicism or else , they would be expelled from the country,” he says. His ancestors fled the Iberian Peninsula and ended up settling in Ottoman Thessaloniki, which would become part of Greece in 1912.

Some 50,000 Jews, many of them Sephardim, lived in Thessaloniki when the Nazis invaded the city in 1941. After World War II, only 2,000 survived, including Bourla’s parents. The vet says that his father was not in the ghetto the day the Germans took the rest of his family to Auschwitz. Bourla’s mother came even closer to death. A Christian relative had to pay a war criminal not to kill her. “My mother was lined up in front of a wall with other prisoners. But, moments before she was executed, a soldier arrived on a BMW motorcycle and handed over some papers to the man who commanded the firing squad,” recalls Bourla. Her mother was removed from the line, when machine gun bursts could already be heard.

The obscure criteria followed by pharmaceutical companies to set their prices have always been very controversial. Bourla explains in the book his peculiar system, which according to him has nothing to do with the true manufacturing cost or with the previous investment in scientific research. “At Pfizer we price our medicines by calculating the value they bring to patients, the health system and society,” he says. If, for example, 100 people take heart medication and five heart attacks are prevented, Pfizer calculates the cost of those 5 heart attacks—ambulances, hospital stays, doctors, tests, time off work—to estimate the price of those 100 treatments, explains Bourla.

“We could put the price of the vaccine at $600 [540 euros] per dose and the health system would still pay less than it would save, without counting the value of the human lives that would be saved”, maintains the executive. “I realized that it could become a huge financial opportunity for us, but also that, in the middle of a pandemic, we couldn’t use the standard method of calculation to set the price,” he adds.

Bourla details that he set a price of $150 per dose [unos 400 euros por tres dosis], along the lines of other leading vaccines in the United States, such as those for measles and herpes zoster. Days later, he says, he changed his mind and lowered it to about 15 euros, like the cheapest flu vaccines, to try to “recover the reputation” of pharmaceutical companies. The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, on the other hand, established a price for their vaccine of only three euros per dose. Thanks to the sales of its injections, Pfizer doubled its net profit in 2021, close to 20,000 million euros.

Belgian scientist Els Torreele is researching at University College London how to reform the global drug development system. In his opinion, this method of pricing that Albert Bourla speaks of is “one more symptom of a financialized and totally sick innovation ecosystem in health, which has lost sight of its main purpose: to improve people’s health at minimum cost.” possible for society, instead of creating wealth for shareholders and investors.

Torreele recalls that Pfizer was already one of the main producers of vaccines before the pandemic and put its machinery at the service of the German company BioNTech, where the Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó, the true mother of RNA vaccines, was vice president. “Unfortunately, Pfizer also used its global monopoly power to tightly control production and supply, charging prices that have made its vaccine the most lucrative pharmaceutical in history, while limiting access and prioritizing commercial interests. instead of vaccine equity”, says Torreele.

On November 9, 2020, Pfizer announced to the world that its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective. Bourla says that she cried with joy hugging her family. It was the first hopeful news after a year with more than a million deaths from covid. The stock market value of the company skyrocketed and, that same day, the executive made $5.6 million selling shares. In the book, Bourla insists that it was a automatic sale executed according to a plan set three months earlier.

When Pfizer won the vaccine race, the global fight to buy doses began. Bourla describes in his book an enormous pressure, because there was not enough for everyone and almost all the heads of state called him directly. Donald Trump sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to buy an additional 100 million doses for the United States, which meant taking them away from Canada, Japan and several Latin American countries, which had placed their orders earlier. Trump’s envoy reminded him that he could “take steps” to enforce the takeover. “Well go ahead, Jared. I’d rather have the Prime Minister of Japan complain to you about the cancellation of the Olympics than to me,” Bourla replied. Ultimately, Pfizer increased the pace of manufacturing and was able to meet demand from Washington.

The Doctors Without Borders organization identified in December 2021 more than a hundred pharmaceutical manufacturers from Asia, Africa and Latin America with the capacity to produce RNA vaccines against covid, if Pfizer and BioNTech shared their technology. Bourla defends that intellectual property must be shielded and argues that the bottleneck has not been the lack of factories, but rather the lack of raw materials. Lara Dovifatspokesperson for the Médecins Sans Frontières Campaign for Access to Medicines, thinks differently: “If Pfizer and BioNTech shared technology and know-how, it could boost the production and supply of vaccines globally in a matter of months and also help low- and middle-income countries become self-sufficient in the face of current and future pandemics.”

The title of the book We chose to go to the moon, is a quote from a speech given by US President John F. Kennedy in 1962, detailing his plans to bring humans to Earth’s satellite. Bourla poses his text as a story to inspire other people to achieve great goals. “People tend to underestimate what they can achieve,” says the executive. “You have to force yourself to do difficult things. You can do more than you think. People can demand more of themselves than they think possible.”

