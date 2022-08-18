Albert Einstein never said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” is a phrase that has been attributed to the physicist for several years Albert Einstein (1879-1955), not only in different publications on the Internet but also in different newspaper articles that compile supposed famous quotes from the German scientist.

However, there is no evidence that Einstein made such a statement and the quote does not appear in any of his works. Specialists attribute the authorship to a fiction writer.

The book “The Ultimate Quotable Einstein” (“Albert Einstein: the definitive book of citations”, in Spanish) contains more than 1,600 citations of the scientist and is presented on the official page of the University of Princeton, in the United States, as “the new definitive edition of the enormously popular collection of Einstein quotes that has sold tens of thousands of copies worldwide and has been translated into 25 languages. Notable in the latest edition of the aforementioned book is the incorporation of quotes from others about Einstein along with quotes attributed to him.

Quotations were collected and edited by alice calapricespecialist in the work of the German scientist and administrator of the Einstein Translation Project until 1997 at Princeton University.

The phrase is from a novel published in 1983

In the chapter of phrases “attributed to Einstein” is the quote: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” There it is explained that the text corresponds to the novel by Rita Mae Brown, “Sudden Death” (Sudden Death, in Spanish), from 1983, which indicates in one of its passages: “Unfortunately, Susan did not remember what Jane Fulton once said. ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results’”.

Calaprice thanks in his book the source of the information that refutes Einstein’s supposed quote to Barbara Wolfresearcher at the Albert Einstein Archives of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.

The quote may also have originated in a Narcotics Anonymous pamphlet 2 years before the book, according to the Quote Investigator website. Printed in 1981, the booklet offers a slightly different version of the saying: “Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.” In conclusion, Albert Einstein did not say “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. There is no evidence that the German physicist made such a statement and the quote does not appear in any of his works.

