Albert Einstein never said this sentence

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” is a phrase that has been attributed for several years to the Albert Einstein physicist (1879-1955), not only in different publications on the Internet but also in newspaper articles that compile supposedly famous quotes from the scientific German.

However, it collects a review from the verification portal fact checked, that there is no evidence that Einstein made such a statement and the quote does not appear in any of his works. Specialists attribute the authorship to a fiction writer.

The book “The Ultimate Quotable Einstein” (“Albert Einstein: the definitive dating book”, in Spanish) contains more than 1,600 citations from the scientific and is presented on the official page of the University of Princeton, in the United States, as “the new definitive edition of the enormously popular collection of quotes from Einstein that has sold tens of thousands of copies worldwide and has been translated into 25 Languages”.

Notable in the latest edition of this book is the incorporation of quotes from others about Einstein along with quotes attributed to him.

The phrase is from a novel published in 1983

In the chapter of phrases “Attributed to Einstein” is the quote: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” There it is explained that the text corresponds to the novel by Rita Mae Brown, “Sudden Death” (Sudden death, in Spanish), from 1983, which states in one of its passages: “Unfortunately, Susan did not remember what Jane Fulton once said. ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results’”.

Alice Calaprice, specialist in the work of scientific German and administrator of the Einstein Translation Project until 1997 at Princeton University, thanked in the book the source of the information that disproves Einstein’s alleged quote to Barbara Wolff, a researcher at the Archives of Albert Einstein from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.

The quote may also have originated in a Narcotics Anonymous pamphlet two years before the book, according to the Quote Investigator website. Printed in 1981, the booklet offers a slightly different version of the saying: “Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.” In conclusion, Albert Einstein did not say the controversial phrase, there is no evidence that the German made such a statement and the quote does not appear in any of his works.

This is an article in alliance with fact checked, a means of verification that builds a Spanish-speaking community to counter disinformation in Spanish in the United States. Do you want to be part? Join us and verify the contents you receive by sending them to our WhatsApp +16468736087 or to factchequeado.com/whatsapp