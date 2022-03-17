Albert Martínez is out of ‘Wake up America’and Univision exclusively confirmed the news that the head of meteorology no longer belongs to the network.

We haven’t seen him giving the time for several weeksnor do we enjoy their animations or their explanations about the consequences and climate changes. The first thing we thought was that he was on vacationin fact from his Instagram account, Albert shares images of his native Spain.

we begin to receive messages from our readers asking us if the Spanish meteorologist was no longer in the ‘Happiest House on Hispanic Television’and we took on the task of investigating to find out what was happening.

The first thing we did was consult with Univision, and via e-mail they confirmed that Albert will not only no longer be part of the talent of ‘Despierta América’, but also of the Univision network.nor Televisa Univision.

“Confirmed. Albert Martínez left the chain“, was the concise, and clear message from the chain.

As well We tried to communicate with the Spanish meteorologist, but so far we have not received a response On your part.

What happened? Did they remove it or decided to leave? Both and neither. Although we cannot confirm it officially, unofficially we can tell you that an agreement to renew his contract would not have been reached.

Martínez would have asked for some changes in his contract, including an increase in money, and the company would not have accepted, so they disassociated themselves.

Who will take his place? It would not have been decided yet who could be the queen or the king of the time of ‘Awake America’.

