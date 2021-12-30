Albert of Monaco, the son has become a real blower! Seeing is believing

Albert of Monaco is going through a very difficult period due to Charlene’s disease and the consequent distance from her and also because the twins are without a mother. But do you remember the other son of the prince?

Albert of Monaco she went through several difficult times in her life. The gift of heaven, however, were his children who are now 4. But have you seen how he became the eldest son?

Albert of Monaco, how the son became

Albert of Monaco Throughout his life he has had several important stories from which wonderful children were also born. His children are four in total. From love with Nicole Coste the prince had a son who has recently come of age. The mother Nicole has always said and also to the newspaper Who that Alberto it’s always been present for the son.

In 2011 came marriage with Charlene and were born later i Twins. Unfortunately, however, the story with the sportswoman today has an unpleasant implication given that the beloved princess and former swimmer she has been away from her children and her husband for months due to an alleged facial infection.

All kinds of stories have been heard on even this story, for example on a hypothetical divorce or even a betrayal, but none of these rumors have found a confirmation. But how did the eighteen-year-old son of the Ranieri family scion become?

Here is the beautiful son of the prince

Alberto of Monaco has had Alexandre during the relationship with the Coasts and today the young man is now become a man. He inherited the charm of the royal house and has already been called for fashion shows as his mother said.

For the Eighteenth birthday the prince has celebrated together with the mother of her son and the radiant Alexandre. The boy has very special features and his beauty is admired all over the world.

READ ALSO -> There is no peace for Charlene of Monaco: yet another blow

READ ALSO -> Albert of Monaco and the sensational truth | Story with a very famous Gf Vip

Nicole stated regarding Albert of Monaco: “He has always been sweet, sensitive and affectionate with his son “ and added: “Important decisions, like school, have always been made by two. He is very apprehensive and present as a father“. Beautiful words and beautiful photos are shown below that show how strong and consolidated the relationship between father and son is.