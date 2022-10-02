Albert of Monaco’s daughter adopts the trendy mini fringe of the moment

The short bangs is on all fronts and especially on that of celebrities! And now we count Jazmin Grimaldi among the followers of the baby bang “. Long hidden from the general public before being fully accepted on the Rock, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi first made her life far from her father. Since then, the young woman has been perfectly integrated into the Monegasque royal family and caused a sensation during his public appearances.

Jazmin Grimaldi was born from the short idyll between Tamara Jean Rotolobartender turned real estate agent, and the one who was then only hereditary prince, Albert II of Monaco. The latter discovered the existence of his daughter in 1993, during a visit to Cody in Wyoming. Tamara Jean Rotolo confronts him and forces him to submit to a paternity test. It was not until 2006 that Albert II officially recognize Jazmine Grace Grimaldi.

Jazmin Grimaldi makes a splash with her new hair look

Since then, the young woman appears alongside her father. We thus saw her at the 60th birthday of Prince Albert in March 2018, then alongside Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, with whom she took part in the 28th Aïcha des Gazelles rally. Nevertheless, Jazmin Grimaldi still resides across the Atlantic where she tends to make a name for herself in the middle of the seventh Art. A lifestyle choice that is reminiscent of that of his grandmother, the emblematic Grace Kelly.

Jazmin Grimaldi also honors her family and especially her grandmother with her classy and neat looks. Her choice of hairstyle caused a stir during her last public appearance. She reveals a whole new hair look which honors the 60s and the sublime Audrey Hepburn. A choice that echoes current fashion shows that give pride of place to this retro cut.

An inspiration straight from the 60s

For this change of season, several beautystas have already taken the step of the mini-fringe. She has seduced celebrities of all generations, from Sarah Paulson to Nicola Peltz-BeckhamPassing by Emma Watson or Zoë Kravitz. This trend allows you to highlight the top of your face. Moreover, if its realization is risky – and requires the practice of a professional – its maintenance is rather easy.

For her mini-bangs, Jazmin Grimaldi chose a wick placed on the side. This movement brings very chic look, just like for Audrey Hepburn a few decades earlier. The advantage with this fringe is that it can be associated with natural and completely loose hair or with a more sophisticatedlike a hair bun. Rather light and tapered, it adapts easily and can be styled in different ways: wavy, straight or asymmetrical.

The baby bang is perfect for all hair types. If we want the stylizeone can possibly use a little wax. To do this, you heat the material between your palms and apply the product to the locks to bring them shine. movement. For curly and wavy hair, it is also possible to leave it natural. With its curved effect, it may well create its own effect!