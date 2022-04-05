Albert Pujols announces his divorce

In surprise news released by his agent, Albert Pujols announces that he is divorcing his wife, Deidre Pujols, after 22 years of marriage.

Deidre Pujols posted on social media Tuesday night that she was preparing for surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. On Friday the surgical process was performed and she published a video indicating that everything had gone well.

At the time it seemed strange to see Pujols in training with the San Luis team, while his wife was undergoing surgery despite being a relatively routine operation. Today we know what possibly caused his absence.

His agent, Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, issued the following statement on behalf of Pujols:

“I have been asked a lot of questions in the last few days about what has been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for a divorce from my wife, Deidre. It’s not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching, but these situations are never easy and it’s not something that happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome I never wanted to see happen. For days and nights I was praying, asking the Lord for his guidance. I am grateful for the five beautiful children we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask you to please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this difficult time, “were the words published by Lozano.

Pujols married Deidre in January 2000. He has five children, Isabella, Albert Jr., Sofía, Esdras and Esther Grace Pujols, the youngest, who was born in the middle of the MLB season in 2012. Isabella inspired the work of the foundation with children with Down syndrome who have been performing for years.