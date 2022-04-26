Albert Pujols’ contributions to the Cardinals beyond statistics and the media

Since the St. Louis Cardinals made the decision to award a contract to Albert Pujols on March 28, it was easy to predict that the Dominican’s main contribution factor would not lie in his productivity, but rather, a bet on issues such as his leadership, as well as his long and remembered past with the franchise.

Pujols, 42, agreed to a deal for US$2.5 million to return to the Cardinals, after 11 years of leaving the organization where he saw the best years of his Hall of Fame career, a very low value for someone who left that franchise in 2011, after closing a US$240 million deal with The Anaheim Angels.

Since 2011 the world has changed a lot, In the same way, Pujols’ career has seen changes, from recent stages of poor performance, which stems from factors such as the player’s age, in addition to his history of injuries after his time with the Angels.

Even though his statistics are not his letter of introduction, for the Cardinals it is a complete luxury to have the Dominican player in their ranks, the main thing being the symbology of a baseball player for the organization and everything that it represents for the media, as well as what its leader can influence on other boys in the team.

That said, sacrificing a roster spot by judging Pujols not to be a high-productivity player also wins the organization itself.

Albert Pujols has adapted in a great way to what his job will be in St. Louis, knowing that he would not be a player who would go to the field on a daily basis, but in case of exceptions as a designated hitter or pinch hitter to face left-handed pitchers.

The Dominican has only played 8 games so far in the course of the 2022 campaign, who He has faced 12 official turns against lefties, holding good records after going 6-for-12 (for a .500 average), while versus right-handers 1-for-14 (.071).

Beyond his low number of games, Pujols’ leadership factor has been present, within a team like the Cardinals with expectations of being competitive.

For hours last Monday, a video of Pujols was highly shared, this time offering instructions on hitting Paul DeJongspecifically adjustments to your mechanics with the stance of your elbows and how you extend your arms when swinging off the ball.

In addition to this, other members of the Cardinals have openly shared about the influences of Albert Pujols on them, especiallyl Stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

“The simple fact of having their presence has made us better”star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt told The Athletic portal. “Watching him work and his specific mindset and competitiveness raises everyone’s bar. He has also shared his data and insights in the batting cage, conferences and during the game,” he added.

Nolan Arenado also raised his voice about Pujols’s influences, recalling his role as an openly vocal player in instructing the rest of the ninth.

References to Pujols’ leadership are by no means an overnight thing, recalling this same kind of role after his brief stint in 2021 with the Dodgers, as well as his days in Anaheim.

Mike Trout, the best player in the entire MLB and the main face of Los Angelinos, has been another player with plenty of statements about Pujols’ reference in his career, being the Dominican for the three-time winner of the Most Valuable Player award, a guide during his time in the Major Leagues.