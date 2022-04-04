Albert Pujols divorces his wife after 22 years | Beetroot



TMZ

Albert Pujols is entering his farewell season as a bachelor: the MLB legend has just announced his divorce from his wife of more than 2 decades.

“I have been asked many questions over the past few days about what has been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre,” Pujols said in a statement.

Pujols acknowledges that the timing of the news, considering his wife had brain surgery to remove a tumor last week, isn’t ideal … but the split wasn’t “something that happened overnight.”



“As a devout Christian, this is an outcome I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord to guide me.”

Pujols, who married Deidre in 2000, did not elaborate on the breakup.

“I am grateful for the five beautiful children we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment.”

Pujols, who spent most of his career with the Cardinals and Angels, is a two-time World Series champion, three-time National League MVP and a 10-time All-Star. He hit 679 home runs in his career… which is fifth all time.