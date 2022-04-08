Albert Pujols is received standing up by the fans

The race of Albert Pujols in the Big leagues began more than 20 years ago wearing the uniform of the St. Louis Cardinals.

On April 2, 2001, Albert Pujols batted sixth in the lineup, playing in left field, between his compadre Plácido Polanco and today’s manager of the Kansas Royals, Mike Matheny, in a team that that season finished with a 93-69 mark in the central division of the National League.

This Thursday, April 7, he was in the lineup of his beloved Cardinals, batting fifth, behind Nolan Arenado and before Paul de Jong, to achieve his participation in opening day number 22 consecutively.

As expected when batting for the first time, Albert Pujols was received with a standing ovation from the entire audience present at the Busch Stadiumand it is not for less, in his 11 seasons with the Cardinals he hit .328 on average with 445 home runs and 1,329 RBIs, statistics considered by many to be the best 10-year offensive span in baseball history. Big leagues.

Pujols missed his first at-bat with a drive to left field and on his second chance reached base on an error by Pirates shortstop Newman and went 0-for-5 in the game.

The 2022 season will be the last in his career and the main individual goal is to reach 700 home runs to become the fourth player in Major League history to achieve the feat, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755 ) and Babe Ruth (714).