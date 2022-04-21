Albert Pujols lives his best start to the season in more than a decade

Although he has used few at-bats, “The Machine” has been highly productive in his return to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols he is a player who is on his way to immortality, there is no doubt about that. Although his output declined during his nearly ten-year tenure with Los Angeles Angelsthe Dominican baseball player was able to compile the statistics that will make him a sure Cooperstown Hall of Fame when you decide to retire.

his return to St.Louis Cardinals It feels like that last big push in which the Dominican seeks to achieve the few goals that are missing and to do so, he is giving one of the most striking displays of productivity in his long career. Until now, the Dominican has played few games and consumed few turns, but compared to what he has done during the previous five seasons, there is no doubt that Pujols he is in the midst of one of the best starts to a campaign of his career.

Albert Pujols is making the most of his return to the Cardinals. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Until now, “The Machine” has played five games with the Cardinals where he has had 21 plate appearances (18 official at-bats). In that short stretch, he has managed to shoot seven hits (two of them homers), which translates into a batting average of .389, has driven in four runs and has scored five times. His on-base percentage (OBP) is .476 and his slugging percentage (SLG) is .778, good for a 1.254 OPS.

In 2021, the last year together with the Angelsduring his first 21 plate appearances, Pujols he only managed three hits, for an average of .150 and despite having a home run and four RBIs, he barely reached an OPS of .491. By 2020, in his first 22 plate appearances, he also had three hits, one of them a home run, but only had one RBI. His batting average was .159 and his OPS was .527.

If we go back to the 2019 campaign, in his first 21 plate appearances he had four hits, batting .211, his OBP was .286 and his SLG was .263, with no RBIs. 2018 was the same story, a .174 batting average (four hits in 23 plate appearances), although he had one home run and three RBIs. While 2017 was the worst start of his career, where he managed just one hit in 21 plate appearances, batting .050 with a .145 OPS, though he also drove in three runs.

To put in context the great start of the campaign that is having Pujolswe must go back to 2010, his penultimate year with St.Louis Cardinals before the contract with the Angels, to obtain a beginning of the campaign similar to the current one. That year, he had six hits in 22 plate appearances, for a .316 average with a 1.041 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs. In that year, Pujols came second for the award Most valuable Player of the National Leaguewon the awards silver bat Y Gold Glovewhile also receiving an invitation to the Stars game.

Obviously, it is not pointed out that the current numbers are comparable to those, since the role of Pujols it’s different this time, but they do help put into context what could be one of the most surprising starts to the season of the Dominican’s career.