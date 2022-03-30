Albert Pujols’ wife will undergo surgery to remove a tumor from her head.

Albert Pujols’ wife, Deidre Pujols, will undergo surgery to remove a tumor from her head. This was announced by herself through her account on her Instagram.

“To all my loved ones, I will be arriving tomorrow morning for surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in my head in October. I delayed this procedure as long as I could out of fear and inconvenience to my busy life. However, I can’t wait.” more. With the support of the people I love and who care about me, I encourage myself to take care of this before I take my life, “explained the wife of Albert Pujols.

He also added that he felt responsible for sharing the news “because it is moments like these that make you reflect on the fragility of life and the impact that my life has had on the world. I have gone through life learning things from through experiences both good and bad, just like everyone else. However, my purpose has always been to serve others, change lives for the better, and build the Kingdom on earth.”

Albert Pujols’ wife claimed to be positive about the outcome of the procedure. And she took the opportunity to reflect. “But none of us are guaranteed our next breath, so it’s important to me to leave him remembering his blessings and that we all get one life to show love to each other…hatred and bitterness is a thief to your Just like money buys you things, time buys you life…don’t waste time on nonsense that doesn’t improve your life, maximize all that God makes you to be and leave a legacy that honors him! May it be up and running again… Love and Glory in Jesus name!”

The couple had been very active in their charitable activities with the Pujols Family Foundation, which focuses on Down Syndrome but also helps low-income people. They then went a step further with the Strikeout Slavery Foundation, against human trafficking, which earned them recognition from the UN and the MLB in 2019.

Congratulations to Deidre and Albert Pujols on being honored tonight at the Hispanic Leadership Awards by the @OCHCC! pic.twitter.com/OMA2sY8SLF — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) October 10, 2019

Albert Pujols announced that he will play his last season in the Major Leagues this year, with the St. Louis Cardinals.