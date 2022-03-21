Albertano leaves the bachelorhood? Ariel Miramontes shows off a PHOTO kissing a beautiful actress

Ariel Miramonteswho is known for his likeable character from Albertan, generated a stir in social networks with his last publication because in it appears kissing a beautiful actressso his followers immediately began to make different speculations and assured that he could finally have left singleness, so here we tell you everything we know about this supposed new romance of the actor who rose to fame for “María de All Angels.”

It was through his Instagram profile that the beloved 51-year-old comic actor shared a photograph with Dayanni Peláez and in that image the actor was kissing his colleague on the cheek to thank him for giving him his favorite chocolates.

“In the dressing room of “El Tenorio Cómica” before the show with the guapichima Dayi Peláez, thanks for my favorite chocolates”, It was the text that the actor wrote, which he accompanied with a heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning that none of those involved confirmed if they are starting a relationship or if they just have a great friendshipHowever, the followers of both personalities began to make all kinds of speculations, some even assured that the actor had finally left singleness, in addition, other Internet users made various comments where they pointed out how good Albertano looked as a couple of Dayanni Peláez .

“What a beautiful couple”, “They look good together”, “Your girlfriend is gorgeous”, and “Beautiful couple” are some of the comments that can be read in the photo of Ariel Miramontes, which already exceeds 17 thousand likes, however, those involved have not responded to these comments to clarify what their relationship is, so It is expected that it will be in the following days when the actor of “We the handsome” reveals if his heart is already occupied or if he will continue to enjoy his singleness as he has done for several years now.

Albertano returns to television with a new program

The last season of “We the handsome” ended in February 2020 and since then, Ariel Miramontes focused on the different projects he has in the theater and also made some special appearances on different Televisa programs, however, it took more than two years to finally have its own program where his beloved Albertano character will explode again.

This new production will be called “Albertano vs. the Monsters” and as revealed by Ariel Miramontes, his program will premiere sometime in April and so far the only thing that is known is that it will feature the participation of Maribel Guardia and Olivia Collinsso it is expected that it will be in the following days when it reveals in detail all the information about this new program that promises to be a success.

