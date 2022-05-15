Alberth Elis and Girondins de Bordeaux say goodbye to Ligue 1 in France; are the descendants

2022-05-14

Bordeaux was struck down today and in the absence of developing the last date of football in France, he will be relegated from the Ligue 1 of Gallic football, accompanied by Metz either Saint-Ettener.

The azulones drew 0-0 against Lorient of locals and although mathematics says no, the Honduran team Albert Elis will be the next descended. Lorient with the draw he was saved from losing the category by adding 35 points.

Just a majestic feat of those that are difficult in football and very unlikely, just like that the Bordeaux from France could be saved from descent. Chances are almost nil.