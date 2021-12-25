Alberto Angela, the son’s drama: the conductor’s complaint

Alberto Angela was forced to report to the police because of what was happening to his son Edoardo.

Just like his father Piero, Alberto Angela he is a distinguished man, with a calm manner, fluent and cultured speech. In recent years, in which he has taken the place of his parent as a science communicator for Rai, the son of art has acquired a disproportionate notoriety, with thousands if not millions of women who go crazy for him and consider him a sex symbol. To sharpen this reputation of beautiful and damned was an indiscretion on his alleged generous male proportions.

A gossip about which Alberto, a distinguished and classy man, has always preferred to overlook, as explained in an interview with the ‘Corriere della Sera‘last year: “I don’t comment. The Web is what it is, and this is one of its faces. A lot of emotion travels on social media. I leave it to others to comment on these things, because it all seems very evident to me. I am like the naturalist in the savannah who looks with binoculars: he does not have to intervene and judge, he just observes “.

Alberto Angela, the complaint to the Postal Police to protect his son

In short, as long as notoriety causes annoyance to him, the scientific popularizer prefers to let it go, even in order not to feed certain web mechanisms which would only lead to an increase in media attention and consequently social attention. The situation is different when the dark side of the web hits his family and his children.

In the same interview with Corriere, Alberto Angela explains that he was forced to file a complaint because the same morbidity that feeds the curiosity towards him had also struck his son Edoardo: “What about my children, who like all boys have the future in the eyes and our hopes in the heart. […] As for the exaggerated attention of social networks towards my son Edoardo, what can I say. I was sorry how could she be sorry, do you have children? I’m sorry because he’s not someone who wants to expose himself, he’s a normal person. There is the world knocking on the door, it is a side effect of the era in which we live ”.

Basically, after the photos of their son emerged on the web, some have decided to take advantage of the hype and the morbid curiosity of users by creating dozens of fake profiles in which the boy’s photos were shared. So Alberto filed a complaint: “I went to the postal police, a legal action started. This is called identity theft and it is a crime ”.