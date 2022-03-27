Alberto el Patron forgets misunderstandings and fires Triple H

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 22:49:06





Although their relationship was not smooth while they coincided in WWE, the Mexican Albert the Patron said a few farewell words to Triple Ha fighter who announced his retirement from those involved when accusing health problems.

Without hard feelings and even after expressing the respect he feels for the American wrestling legend, he regretted the retirement, although he pointed out that it was a great decision, since he will now be Close to your family, without the risks that staying active could have.

“In the past, the difference in personalities did not allow us to have the best of relationships. However, only with wisdom can we recognize when we make a mistake and understand that we can make amends for those mistakes. I have always respected your person and your legacy. Yes, that great legacy that you left to all the fighters, fans and the industry. That industry that you gave so much for her, ”he commented.

“You have been involved (in the wrestling industry) 100% to pass the torch and make sure that the whole business can continue to function for many years. Triple H, I am so happy to hear that you are safe at home with your family and loved ones. Happy to know that life and God allow you to be by your daughters’ side and do what we love most in life, being parents.”

At some point it was even pointed out that Alberto El Patrón, in his role as Alberto del Río, It did not grow in the American company due to the obstacles that Triple H putwho believed that the Mexican was not an element that had to be given a forum due to the complex personality he has.