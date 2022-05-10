Alberto Familia, strangled in a Moca prison, was in prison for the murder of his son “El Chino”

Alberto Familia, the inmate who was strangled to death at the La Isleta Correction and Rehabilitation Center, in Moca, Espaillat province; He was in prison for participating in the murder of Yeri Pascual Cordero Sosa, who was the son of drug trafficker Jesus Pascual Cordero Sosa, better known as “El Chino.”

The early morning of March 9, 2020, Family (Gugú) and Gerald Utate Rodríguez killed Yeri and her companion with multiple shots, after his birthday celebration.

According to the investigations of the authorities, Manuel Emilio Mesa Beltré, better known as the “Gringo”, another of the most well-known drug traffickers in the country; He would have paid a million pesos to the material authors of the crime for the murder of Yeri and it was only one of the final chapters of the quarrel between “el Gringo” and “Chino” for “control of various areas” of the capital.

On April 12 of that same year, the court of Permanent Attention of the National District ordered preventive detention against both defendants and declared the case complex.

According to the request for the coercive measure, the accused killed Cordero Sosa and Jassel Kadafi Estepan Lebrón on March 9, 2021 when they were traveling in a jeep at 4:00 a.m. on February 27 avenue. , almost on the corner of Dr. Defillo, in the National District, when they were leaving a nightclub.

His death is being investigated

The General Directorate of Penitentiary and Correctional Services (DGSPC) reported that it opened an investigation into the incident where Familia lost her life, whose body was found in the bathroom of the prison on Sunday night.

According to the record of removal of the body, issued by the forensic doctor Sinencio Uribe, the prisoner died due to strangulation, according to the preliminary report of the prison administration.

“Family would have had a fight with another inmate in the common showers, they slipped and the other strangled him to death. The authorities have identified a suspect against whom they will file charges,” the note says.