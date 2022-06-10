Alberto Fernández boosted the energy and agri-food agenda with Trudeau | “We have a lot to do ahead of us,” he told Canada’s prime minister

From Los Angeles

In addition to the central moment of his speech (see separate note) yesterday had as an important activity of the President a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Another notable meeting was the one he held, along with several members of the delegation, with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. The company announced a commitment for $1.2 billion in Latin America over the next five years, to “support the economic development of the region through digital transformation“.

The dialogue with Trudeau focused on the potential of the economic and commercial link between the two countries, and on advancing a common agenda in the energy and agri-food sectors. Prior to the meeting, both heads of state made a statement joint to the press. “We are concerned about women’s rights, climate change, equality issues. We have ahead of us, based on this community of ideas, a lot to do”, he pointed out. Alberto Fernandez. Trudeau celebrated “having the opportunity to deepen the friendship that unites us over the Americas, to be able to collaborate and also talk about how to improve investments in our hemisphere so our citizens can continue to grow”. There was also talk of the possibility of generating joint investments for the production of fertilizers, mentioning the company Profertilwhose main shareholders are YPF and the canadian nourish.

In the meeting with the directors of Google Digital infrastructure development projects were discussed. Among others, from international submarine cableFirmina, who will join from next year the west coast of united states with the seaside resort of the dolphinson the Argentine Atlantic coast

At the close of this edition, the President and the First Lady, Fabiola Yanezparticipated in the dinner of honor offered to heads of state and heads of delegation at the Getty Villa, a cultural center and museum of the exclusive Malibu that an oil tycoon built as a replica of a Roman villa.

For today, in what will be the last day of the stay of the President and his entourage in Los Angeles, the official agenda includes a meeting with the Chilean president, Gabriel Boricin which a gas agreement will be signed, and also a bilateral meeting with the president of Peru, peter castle.

An invitation was added to the organized official agenda at the last minute, the acceptance of which was not confirmed at the close of this edition. Businessman, film producer and Argentine philanthropist Michael Sulichin invited Alberto Fernández to a dinner organized to raise funds for the work against climate change, within the framework of the humanitarian organization he leads. Figures such as the actress will be present at that dinner Julia Robertsthe actor Leonardo Dicaprio (who expressed that he wants to deliver to the President in hand a project for the creation of a national park in Argentina), the director Oliver StoneThe ex-president bill clinton Y Hillary Clinton.